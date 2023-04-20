Karnataka people will bless AAP in Assembly polls: Punjab CM Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said that the people of Karnataka are going to "bless" the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the upcoming Assembly elections.

He was speaking to reporters after participating in the filing of nomination by Arjun Halagigoudar, AAP candidate for the Terdal constituency.

"I am on a Karnataka tour for three days. I am seeing greater support for AAP in north Karnataka," he stated.

"In Punjab state also there was a similar situation. The voters have confidence in AAP, and based on the development work taken up in Delhi made a common man like me as the Chief Minister of Punjab. This trend will replicate in Karnataka as well," he stated.

"There is no strategy needed to form the government. The AAP is an expert in taking up pro-farmer stands, creation of jobs and honest administration. Based on this trust, the AAP will be chosen," he said.

"The candidates all over the state have taken up aggressive campaigning and AAP will emerge victorious in its experimentation.

"The opportunity for the common man and the last man to become the CM is only there in AAP only," he stressed.

--IANS

mka/dpb