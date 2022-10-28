JUST IN
Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Narayanpet in Telangana
Modernisation of police force improved law and order in UP, says CM Yogi
Kanimozhi apologises for DMK spokesperson's remarks on BJP women leaders
Puja stuck amid politics of 2 parties, says Delhi Chhath Puja Samiti Prez
Aaditya Thackeray flays Shinde govt on shifting of Tata Project to Gujarat
Aaditya slams Shinde govt over Tata-Airbus aircraft facility in Gujarat
Baghel slams Kejriwal for his images of deities on currency notes statement
If Lakshmi-Ganesha on notes can attract voters, implement: Kejriwal to BJP
PM enjoying power while Kashmiri Pandits continue to be refugees: Rahul
Nehru made 'blunders' on Jammu and Kashmir, PM Modi corrected them: BJP
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National
Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Narayanpet in Telangana
Business Standard

Gujarat polls: Kejriwal, Mann and Gehlot to begin their 3-day state visit

AAP leaders Kejriwal and Mann, and Congress veteran Ashok Gehlot will embark on a three-day visit to the poll-bound Gujarat fro today

Topics
Arvind Kejriwal | Ashok Gehlot

Press Trust of India  |  Ahmedabad 

Ranchi: Voters shows their ink marked finger after casting their votes during the third phase of Panchayat elections, at Angara block in Ranchi, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (PTI Photo

Aam Aadmi Party leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann, and Congress veteran Ashok Gehlot will embark on a three-day visit to the poll-bound Gujarat from Friday, during which they will address public rallies in different parts of the state for their respective parties.

During their visit, Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal, who is also the AAP's national convener, and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann are scheduled to address six rallies.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Gehlot will also hold six public rallies, party sources said.

As per the details shared by the AAP, Kejriwal and Mann will address a public meeting at 12 noon in Morwa Hadaf Assembly seat in Panchmahal district. They will also speak at a rally at Kankerej Assembly seat in Patan district.

On Saturday, they will address public rallies at Chikhli in Navsari district and Dediapada in Narmada district, while on Sunday, the duo will speak at public rallies in Gariadhar Assembly seat in Bhavnagar district and Dhoraji in Rajkot district.

During their visits, they will also hold meetings with the leaders of their party to discuss strategy for the upcoming elections, party functionaries said.

Gehlot will address two rallies at Garbada and Jhalod, both in Dahod district, on Friday.

On Saturday, he will address rallies at Navsari in Navsari district of south Gujarat, while on Sunday, he will address three rallies - one each at Danta in Banaskantha district, Khedbrahma in Sabarkantha district, and Bhilod in Aravalli district, the party sources said.

Elections to the 182-member Legislative Assembly in Gujarat, where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is currently in power, is due by the end of this year. However, the schedule for the polls is yet to be announced.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Arvind Kejriwal

First Published: Fri, October 28 2022. 11:57 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU