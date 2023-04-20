Aadhaar authentication by pvt entities for delivering govt schemes proposed



Only government ministries and departments are currently allowed to undertake Aadhaar authentication "in the interest of good governance, preventing leakage of public funds, enablement of innovation and the spread of knowledge," said a government press release. The Information Technology Ministry on Thursday proposed rules that will allow private entities to carry out Aadhaar authentication for the delivery of benefits, services and subsidies offered by government departments.



As per official data, UIDAI records seven to eight crore Aadhaar authentications every day. More than a 1,000 direct benefit schemes--720 by state governments and 318 of the centre--use Aadhaar authentication services to avoid duplication and removal of ghost beneficiaries. As of November 2022, multiple central schemes, have paid beneficiaries more than Rs 7,66,055.9 crore through 1,010 crore successful transactions that used Aadhaar information. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), which is responsible for Aadhaar, has to be satisfied that a entity requesting to do Aadhaar authentication is compliant with standards of privacy and security specified by regulations.



The Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and Other Subsidies, Benefits and Services) Act, 2016 provides that entities may seek to perform Aadhaar authentication for a prescribed purpose. A law called Good Governance (Social Welfare, Innovation, Knowledge) Rules, 2020 lists purposes for Aadhaar authentication. The Public Distribution System (PDS) accounts for 20 per cent of the total authentications; the telecom sector has a share of 6 per cent of it, while the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MNREGS) forms 2 per cent of authentications. As per the amendment proposed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), private entities after taking the government’s permission will be able to build platforms for facilitating all these schemes.

