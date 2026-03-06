Karnataka govt scraps liquor price control, adopts alcohol-based tax

The Government of Karnataka (GoK) on Friday announced a series of major changes to the state’s liquor policy, covering both taxation and the regulatory framework. The move aims to improve transparency, ease compliance, and boost revenue.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has also set a revenue target of Rs 45,000 crore for 2026–27 from the state’s excise department. Karnataka’s excise revenue collections for 2025–26 in February stood at Rs 36,492 crore, marking a 12.7 per cent growth compared to the same period last year.

As part of the overhaul, the state plans to end direct price control over the liquor industry from April 2026 and introduce a new duty structure based on alcohol content.

“An Alcohol-in-Beverage (AIB) based excise duty structure is globally recognised as the gold standard for alcohol taxation, as it directly targets the alcohol content which is the primary source of negative externalities,” said Siddaramaiah.

Under the proposed system, there will be a uniform excise duty, while additional excise duty (AED) will be levied within a defined range based on ex-factory price slabs. Another major shift noted is the complete deregulation of government-administered price fixation. Producers will be allowed to determine product placement within price slabs based on market considerations.

“Karnataka is one of India’s largest beer-consuming states, and this is a progressive step by the state government. Until now, the concept of alcohol strength-based taxation was largely followed only in Western countries. By adopting this approach, Karnataka becomes the first state in India to eliminate long-standing disparities in the taxation of different alcoholic beverages,” said an executive at a liquor company, who did not wish to be named.

Meanwhile, the state also plans to deploy blockchain-based digital tracking systems for monitoring liquor movement. Further, CM Siddaramaiah announced that distilleries and breweries will also be permitted a round-the-clock timeline to operate and dispatch, and the requirement to display malt and sugar content on beer labels will be removed.

To promote alcohol tourism, distilleries and breweries will now also be allowed to conduct tasting sessions and sell products directly to tourists.

Industry experts say the reforms could fuel the premium Indian spirits categories. From the Indian Malt Whisky Association’s (IMWA) perspective, these steps signal a broader shift towards recognising quality-driven categories such as Indian single malts and premium craft spirits.

“India today is not just a volume market; it is increasingly a market where consumers are seeking authenticity, provenance and craftsmanship in what they drink,” said Rajesh Chopra, director general, IMWA.

“A transparent and simplified excise structure can encourage responsible growth, foster innovation among domestic distillers, and create a more level playing field for premium Indian spirits,” Chopra added.

The Brewers Association of India (BAI) described the move to adopt an AIB-based excise duty structure as a landmark reform in alcohol taxation.

“The AIB-based taxation announced in the Karnataka Budget is a historic milestone and a beacon for excise policy reforms across India. Linking taxation with the quantity of alcohol in the product is based on the premise that the product to be taxed is alcohol and not water,” said Vinod Giri, director general, BAI.

Giri further added that AIB-based taxation is widely followed globally and encouraged by bodies such as the World Health Organization. “By seeking to optimise both revenue and public health goals, the government has reinforced the state’s image as a progressive reform leader in the country,” he said.

However, some industry players flagged areas of concern.

Anant S Iyer, director general, Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIABC), said that while rationalisation of excise slabs is a positive step, any increase in duty on lower-priced segments could affect sales.

He noted that slabs one to four account for roughly 85–90 per cent of spirits sales in Karnataka, making them the primary drivers of excise revenue. “If duty slab rationalisation is accompanied by higher duties in these segments, it could lead to a further decline in sales and impact revenue in the medium term,” Iyer said.

Iyer further pointed out that the Budget did not address some demands of the wine industry, noting that distilleries and breweries have been mentioned in the reforms.

Bengaluru-based United Breweries Limited (UBL), which produces Kingfisher and Heineken branded beers, indicated that these are steps in the right direction, while noting that beer has significant growth potential in Karnataka.

“We appreciate the government’s intent to strengthen the regulatory and policy framework for the sector. The overall impact will depend on the final contours and detailed provisions, which we look forward to reviewing once the policy is notified,” said a spokesperson from UBL.

On the back of the Karnataka government’s announcement, shares of Bengaluru-based distillers and brewers rallied on Friday. United Breweries Limited closed at Rs 1,760 per share, up 6.66 per cent, while United Spirits Ltd ended at Rs 1,390 apiece, gaining 4.91 per cent.

Stocks of other Indian liquor companies also rallied following the announcement. Radico Khaitan closed at Rs 2,785 apiece, up 8.52 per cent, Tilaknagar Industries at Rs 450, up 5.62 per cent, and Allied Blenders and Distillers (ABD) at Rs 477, rising 5.66 per cent.

International Spirits and Wine Association of India (ISWAI) has also welcomed the move. Sanjit Padhi, CEO, ISWAI said market-driven pricing benefits consumers, government, and suppliers alike.

“These reforms have the potential to influence investment, portfolio expansion and pricing strategies for spirits makers. Investment is driven by market size, profitability, ease of doing business and policy stability. With nearly 93 per cent of the market currently concentrated at the lower end, the right tax structure could accelerate premiumisation and encourage consumers to move up the price ladder, unlocking greater investment across categories,” Padhi said.