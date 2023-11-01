Karwa Chauth: All you need to know about fasting tips for diabetic women

Karwa Chauth is the occasion of a very important fast observed by women in India. The day-long fast involves women fasting for their husband's long life and prosperity. It lasts for about 12-15 hours and concludes just when the moon rises, normally without drinking water. Some might guarantee it to be a good detoxification procedure, however specialists advise diabetic ladies in light of the fact that such extended periods of time of fasting might prompt hypoglycemia (low blood sugar).

Also, delayed absence of water intake might cause lack of hydration, dyselectrolytemia (imbalance in the necessary measure of electrolytes which are sodium, magnesium, calcium, potassium in the blood) and hypotension.

Can diabetes women be fast?

Research has shown that irregular fasting benefits in maintaining glucose balance in the body, further develops insulin obstruction, makes cardioprotective impacts and helps in weight reduction. Karwa Chauth fast can be viewed as one such sort of fast.

But, an unexpected change in dietary patterns might cause unsafe impacts in glucose levels, causing different difficulties. A patient might go into hypoglycemia or hyperglycemia (high glucose) and those diabetic ladies who have macrovascular or microvascular inconveniences might go into diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA).

It is a significant diabetes intricacy where the body produces overabundant blood acids (ketones). Older and co-morbid patients must be extra cautious and take care of themselves as they are inclined to complications.

Karwa Chauth fasting tips if you’re a diabetic patients

Regular check up of your blood sugar levels- During the fast, keep checking your blood sugar levels. Observing it every once in a while can assist you with diminishing the risk of both high blood sugar level or low blood sugar level. Keep religious perspectives to the side and break your fast if your blood sugar level has gone down.

Take medicine- Women on insulin or hypoglycaemic medications must ask their doctors about the medication. Keep in mind, you can't think twice about your medication regardless of anything. Along these lines, ensure you consume all your medication on time and try not to skip them.

Try not to overlook the signs- If any complication happens, fast must be broken right away and clinical assistance must be taken. In this way, if you are encountering any symptoms during the headache, nausea, vomiting, and dark urine, you must abstain from fasting. Scientists propose breaking the fast right away if your sugar levels are lower than 70 mg/dL or over 300 mg/dL.

Open your fast with light food- Make a point to open the fast with light food, starting with some hydrating drink, for example, coconut water or juice. Opening the fast with calorie and fat loaded food varieties might additionally shoot the sugar levels. Thus, desserts and fried food sources must be avoided.

Take a specialist's advice- A few rules might help the diabetic ladies keep Karwa Chauth fast. They must visit their particular endocrinologist for pre-fast counselling and furthermore find out about the warning notice indications of hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia.