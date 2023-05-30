close

Delhi HC denies bail to Manish Sisodia in Delhi excise policy scam

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed the bail plea of former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in the excise policy scam being probed by the CBI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia holds a press conference to announce that the Central Government denied approval to the committee that was constituted by Delhi Government to investigate the deaths of COVID patients due to oxygen shortage in the

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia holds a press conference to announce that the Central Government denied approval to the committee that was constituted by Delhi Government to investigate the deaths of COVID patients due to oxygen shortage in the

1 min read Last Updated : May 30 2023 | 11:14 AM IST
The Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed the bail plea of former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in the excise policy scam being probed by the CBI.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma denied the relief to the AAP leader, who was arrested on February 26, saying the allegations against him are very serious in nature.

The high court, while pronouncing its verdict on the bail plea, said Sisodia is an influential man and the possibility that witnesses could be influenced if he is released on bail cannot be ruled out.

The CBI had arrested Sisodia for alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 following several rounds of questioning.

He has challenged the March 31 order of a trial court which had dismissed Sisodia's bail plea in the matter, saying he was "prima facie the architect" of the "scam" and had played the "most important and vital role" in the criminal conspiracy related to alleged payment of advance kickbacks of Rs 90-100 crore meant for him and his colleagues in the Delhi government.

He is also in custody in a related money laundering case.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Manish Sisodia Delhi High Court

First Published: May 30 2023 | 11:14 AM IST

