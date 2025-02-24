Monday, February 24, 2025 | 08:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Parliamentary panel examining Income Tax Bill holds first meeting

Parliamentary panel examining Income Tax Bill holds first meeting

The Bill seeks to replace terminologies such as assessment year and previous year with the easier-to-understand tax year as part of a move to simplify language while removing provisos and explanations

Parliament, New Parliament, Lok sabha, Rajya sabha

Lok Sabha sent the Bill to the committee on the request of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman after she introduced it in the House in the first half of Parliament's Budget Session. | File Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 24 2025 | 8:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Finance Ministry on Monday briefed the members of a Select Committee of Lok Sabha on various aspects of the Income Tax Bill as the panel headed by BJP MP Baijayant 'Jay' Panda held its first meeting.

Sources said the finance secretary told the parliamentarians that the Bill will simplify the existing Act, enacted over six decades back, and make it more user-friendly.

Lok Sabha sent the Bill to the committee on the request of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman after she introduced it in the House in the first half of Parliament's Budget Session.

Sitharaman had said the new I-T Bill will carry forward the spirit of "Nyaya" (justice) based on the concept of "trust first, scrutinise later".

 

The Bill seeks to replace terminologies such as assessment year and previous year with the easier-to-understand tax year as part of a move to simplify language while removing provisos and explanations.

Also Read

PremiumINCOME TAX

I-T Bill, 2025: File tax return by due date to be eligible for refund

budget

Gujarat govt presents Rs 3.70 trillion Budget, no new tax proposed

TAX

Income Tax dept activates section-wise mapping of old I-T Act, new tax bill

Baijayant Jay Panda, BJP MP

Baijayant Jay Panda to head 31-member select committee to examine I-T Bill

income tax

Select Committee of Lok Sabha to examine Income Tax Bill constituted

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had constituted the 31-member Select Committee on February 14.

Besides Panda, other BJP members who are on the panel include Nishikant Dubey, P P Chaudhary, Bhartruhari Mahtab and Anil Baluni.

Opposition MPs include Deepender Singh Hooda of the Congress, Mahua Moitra of the TMC, Supriya Sule of the NCP (SP) and N K Premachandran of the RSP.

The panel is mandated to submit its report by the first day of the Monsoon session. The Budget session will conclude on April 4 and the Monsoon session may commence in the third week of July.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Manohar Lal Khattar, Manohar Lal, Khattar, Manohar

Govt to show Maha Kumbh's waste management practice at Asia-Pacific forum

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

LIVE news updates: India proud of its contributions to UN peacekeeping, says EAM Jaishankar

air pollution, AQI

Toxic air crisis: Over 60% fell sick in Punjab, Haryana & Delhi this winter

Supreme Court, SC

Supreme Court calls for mechanism under law for misleading ads complaints

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw

Railways will achieve 100% electrification in FY26: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Topics : Income tax Lok Sabha Budget session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 24 2025 | 8:19 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayShingles Awareness in IndiaPM Kisan19th installment today ReleasedStock Market CrashPM Kisan ekycNZ vs BAN Playing 11
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon