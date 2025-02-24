Monday, February 24, 2025 | 08:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Govt to show Maha Kumbh's waste management practice at Asia-Pacific forum

Govt to show Maha Kumbh's waste management practice at Asia-Pacific forum

The 45-day religious congregation, which began in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on January 13, culminates on February 26

Manohar Lal Khattar, Manohar Lal, Khattar, Manohar

Khattar said 25 countries and 500 delegates will participate in the three-day event starting from March 3. | File Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 24 2025 | 8:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India will showcase the best practice for waste management adopted during the Maha Kumbh at the 'Regional 3R and Circular Economy Forum in Asia and the Pacific' to be held in Jaipur, Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said Monday.

At a press conference, he said 25 countries and 500 delegates will participate in the three-day event starting from March 3.  ALSO READ: NGT reserves order on Kumbh 2025 sanitation plea, petitioner seeks Rs 10 cr

The Maha Kumbh is the world's largest event and people are praising the best practices of waste management being implemented there, the Union minister said.

 

The 45-day religious congregation, which began in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on January 13, culminates on February 26. Over 60 crore people have taken a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam since it started, according to data from the Uttar Pradesh government.

The Union minister said the religious congregation is being held on 4,000 hectares of land, an area large enough to accommodate a city. As many as 25,000 people have been deployed at the Maha Kumbh for waste management, Khattar said.

Also Read

Maha Kumbh Mela, Maha Kumbh, MahaKumbh

NGT reserves order on Kumbh 2025 sanitation plea, petitioner seeks Rs 10 cr

Maha Kumbh 2025

Maha Kumbh 2025: Authorities brace for final dip and last rush of devotees

Maha Kumbh, maha kumbh mela

Bathing videos of women from Maha Kumbh, FIRs against 140 SM accounts

Maha Kumbh Mela, Maha Kumbh, MahaKumbh

Airfare, hotels skyrocket at Maha Kumbh: Here's how much devotees overpaid

Maha Kumbh Mela, Maha Kumbh, MahaKumbh, Prayagraj

Mahakumbh: 13 FIRs filed against 140 social handles for misleading content

He also said people are praising the authorities for maintaining cleanliness, with the Maha Kumbh now serving as the best example of cleanliness.

"We will definitely showcase the best practice of waste management at the Maha Kumbh before the world," the Union minister said in response to a question at the press conference.

Talking about the 12th 'Regional 3R and Circular Economy Forum in Asia and the Pacific', he said the participants will discuss the "waste to wealth" issue to boost the circular economy.

This is the second time India will host the 'Regional 3R and Circular Economy Forum in Asia and the Pacific', Khattar said, adding the mega event is being held by the United Nations Centre for Regional Development, Japan and the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry.

The objective of the forum is to chart pathways and opportunities for realizing circular and zero-waste societies in the Asia-Pacific region.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

LIVE news updates: India proud of its contributions to UN peacekeeping, says EAM Jaishankar

air pollution, AQI

Toxic air crisis: Over 60% fell sick in Punjab, Haryana & Delhi this winter

Supreme Court, SC

Supreme Court calls for mechanism under law for misleading ads complaints

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw

Railways will achieve 100% electrification in FY26: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Money, Loan, Economy, Capital, Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

MP has potential for 18-fold growth to be $2.1 trn economy by 2047-48: CII

Topics : Maha Kumbh Mela Kumbh Mela waste management

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 24 2025 | 8:19 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayShingles Awareness in IndiaPM Kisan19th installment today ReleasedStock Market CrashPM Kisan ekycNZ vs BAN Playing 11
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon