Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Khadi, handloom sales rising, creating job opportunities: PM Modi

In his Mann Ki Baat monthly radio broadcast, PM Modi said many people who would not be using Khadi products earlier now wear them with great pride

Modi, Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2024 | 1:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that Khadi Gramodyog's business has crossed Rs 1.5 lakh crore for the first time and asserted that the rising sales of Khadi and handloom were creating new job opportunities in large numbers.
In his Mann Ki Baat monthly radio broadcast, Modi said many people who would not be using Khadi products earlier now wear them with great pride.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"The Khadi Gramodyog's business has crossed Rs 1.5 lakh crore for the first time. Do you know how much sales of Khadi have gone up '400 per cent'. The rising sales of Khadi and handloom are creating new job opportunities in large numbers," he said.
Mostly women are associated with this industry so they are benefitting the most, he added.
"You must be having different types of clothes and till now if you have not bought khadi clothes then start buying them," Modi said.
With the start of the Paris Olympics, the prime minister said the games give our athletes a chance to hoist the national flag at the international level. He urged people to encourage them and 'Cheer for Bharat'.

More From This Section

Team Arunachal working relentlessly for state's development: CM Khandu

Delhi HC to rule on doctors' plea against Ramdev over Coronil claims Monday

Centre demands for mandatory floodplain zoning law as only 4 states comply

Delhi mayor calls for action against coaching centres running from basement

After 7 hr long search op at flooded Delhi centre, NDRF recovers 3 bodies

During the broadcast, he also interacted with Indian students who performed very well in the recently held Mathematics olympiad.
"A few days ago, an Olympics took place in the world of mathematics also: the International Mathematics Olympiad. Indian students have performed very well in this Olympiad. Our team won four gold medals and one silver medal," Modi said.
The prime minister also hailed the inclusion of the ' Moidams' in Assam in the UNESCO world heritage list and said it is a matter of immense joy for every Indian.
He also recalled unveiling the tallest statue of the great Ahom warrior Lachit Borphukan, a symbol of indomitable courage and bravery.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

LIVE: 'Charaideo Maidam' to be included in UNESCO World Heritage Sites: PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat

Did Manipur CM Singh invite PM Modi to his state amid clashes, asks Cong

BJP-ruled states driven by 'antyoday', committed to welfare of citizens: HM

News updates: One dead after flooding in UPSC coaching centre basement, rescue operations underway

PM Narendra Modi holds meet with BJP's CMs, Dy-CMs over different issues

Topics : Narendra Modi Mann Ki Baat Indian handloom Khadi Industry khadi promotion

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 28 2024 | 1:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayKargil Diwas 2024 QuotesNEET UG 2024 Revised ResultLatest News LIVESearchGPTGold-Silver Price TodayBelated ITROlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon