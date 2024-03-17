Kolkata GPO: India's first general post office completes 250 years

Established in 1774 by the then Governor General of Bengal, Warren Hastings, Kolkata GPO holds the distinction of being India's first general post office. Over its 250-year history, it has served as a testament to the evolution of postal services in the country.

This month, Kolkata GPO is celebrating its remarkable journey, highlighting its pivotal role in shaping the postal landscape of India.

Kolkata GPO has been the cornerstone of comprehensive and extensive postal services throughout the nation. It embodies the ethos that 'India Post is always on the move', as emphasised by Niraj Kumar, Chief Postmaster General of West Bengal Circle.

The authorities are leaving no stone unturned to showcase the rich heritage and legacy of GPO Kolkata with a series of events such as postal and philatelic exhibitions on 'Journey of Mails', the release of a special cover on a boat, heritage walk and several cultural programmes during the March 14-19 period.

The 250th anniversary celebration of the Kolkata GPO is a "testament to its enduring legacy and unwavering commitment to serving the people, reflecting its timeless relevance in an ever-changing world", Kumar said.

Flanked by the Hooghly river and a water body 'Laldighi', GPO Kolkata building, the white edifice among many British-era buildings in the Dalhousie Square area of the city, has been given a spectacular look with illumination during the ongoing celebrations.

The old GPO was relocated numerous times to various locations from 1774 to 1868, and the present GPO building was opened to the public on October 2, 1868.

As part of the 250-year celebrations, homage was paid to the grand clock of the GPO through the release of a special philatelic cover.

As the Dalhousie Square area transformed into a bustling administrative and commercial hub, the installation of a clock became necessary to keep pace with time.

In 1896, this grand clock, imported from the manufacturer of the famous Big Ben in London, was added to the GPO at the cost of Rs 7,000.

The ongoing exhibition at the GPO's rotunda showcases three-dimensional models, depicting various modes of mail transportation.

"The 250-year journey of Kolkata GPO coincides with the growth of the postal network in India. The ongoing exhibition at the rotunda of the GPO building, probably for the first time in the country, is showcasing three-dimensional models of railway mail coaches, palanquins, bullock carts, boat and a replica of the first aeroplane that carried mail in 1911," the West Bengal circle chief postmaster general told PTI.

Additionally, the exhibition features models illustrating the utilisation of satellite technology by the postal department, alongside sculptures, paintings, and photographs portraying the lives around Kolkata GPO.

To commemorate this momentous occasion, a heritage walk was organised, offering a symbolic journey through time, on Sunday morning. Picture postcards featuring Kolkata's majestic heritage structures were released, adding to the celebration.

Further honouring the GPO's legacy, an initiative titled "Boat carried cover on river mail" will be held on Monday in which a mail runner will carry a cover on a vessel on the Hooghly river to the Howrah Riverside post office, and then to Dakhineswar PO and get the cover cancelled before returning to Fairlie place jetty on Kolkata side, the top postal department official said. A set of six picture postcards on "Boats of Bengal" will be released on the occasion.

Additionally, a special philatelic and postal exhibition was hosted on a moving tram adorned with a GPO theme, showcasing the history and activities of the postal service.

A special philatelic cover on "Transportation of Mails through Ages", a set of picture postcards on "Telegraph System" and a cover commemorating the "Lantern, Badges & Spears of Runners" were unveiled as part of the celebrations.

Reflecting on the journey of 250 years, Kumar emphasised the GPO's resilience amidst changing times.

"The journey of 250 years is nothing but a flow of time. GPO Kolkata is a single institution that has been standing tall in this journey of more than two centuries, despite changes in various fields ranging from empires and governments to governance and economy. The postal services and the Kolkata GPO are changing with time, adopting new modes of transportation, technologies and diversification," Kumar told PTI.

He noted the statue of a mail runner at the GPO, symbolising the enduring spirit of post offices in embracing progress and adaptability.