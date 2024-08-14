Kolkata murder case: 'Attempt to save accused' -Rahul Gandhi breaks silence

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi at Parliament House complex during the Monsoon session, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug. 5, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

कोलकाता में जूनियर डॉक्टर के साथ हुई रेप और मर्डर की वीभत्स घटना से पूरा देश स्तब्ध है। उसके साथ हुए क्रूर और अमानवीय कृत्य की परत दर परत जिस तरह खुल कर सामने आ रही है, उससे डॉक्टर्स कम्युनिटी और महिलाओं के बीच असुरक्षा का माहौल है।



Gandhi expressed his solidarity with the victim’s family and called for justice at all costs. The victim’s post-mortem report confirmed that she was sexually assaulted before being murdered. She was on duty on the night of the incident and had gone to the seminar room of the college to rest. However, her body was found there the next morning.

The harrowing incident, which took place last Friday, sent shockwaves across the country. A political slugfest has also erupted over the case with the Bharatiya Janata Party slamming Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress and members of the INDIA bloc for maintaining ‘silence’ on the issue. The saffron party also accused the TMC of shielding the culprit and demanded the CM’s resignation.

Earlier today, BJP workers were spotted taking out a march from College Street to RG Kar Medical College and Hospital demanding Banerjee’s resignation.

Several doctors’ bodies had also been protesting over the case as they sought its transfer to the Central Bureau of Investigation for an impartial probe. The Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) on Tuesday eventually called off its strike after a meeting with Union Health Minister JP Nadda.

On Tuesday, the Kolkata HC transferred the case to the CBI, which has taken the accused, Sanjoy Roy, in its custody.