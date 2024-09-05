Kolkata turns off lights to protest against doctor rape-murder incident

Kolkata experienced a unique and powerful display of civic solidarity on Wednesday evening when residents turned off their lights for an hour from 9pm to 10 pm and came down to the streets with burning candles to protest the murder of the doctor at RG Kar hospital and to express support for the deceased doctor's family.

Significant pockets across districts of West Bengal also witnessed spontaneous protests from citizens hitting roads late in the evening with burning torches, candles and even backlit mobile phones demanding justice for the RG Kar hospital victim.

The West Bengal Junior Doctors' Front, which had called for the protest, titled the event 'Let There Be Light, Let There Be Justice' had planned it to coincide with the Supreme Court's scheduled hearing in the rape-murder case on September 5.

The protesters demanded that the case, which is currently being heard by an apex court bench, be resolved expeditiously so that justice doesn't get delayed any further.

At 9 pm sharp, prominent landmarks such as the Victoria Memorial and Raj Bhavan, along with homes across the city, its suburbs and districts, plunged into darkness as part of the protest.

