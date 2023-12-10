Sensex (0.44%)
69825.60 + 303.91
Nifty (0.33%)
20969.40 + 68.25
Nifty Midcap (-0.21%)
44400.20 -94.80
Nifty Smallcap (-1.08%)
6698.90 -73.20
Nifty Bank (0.90%)
47262.00 + 420.60
Heatmap

Kota suicides: Help desk gets over 350 complaints, counselling offered

Officials said the the Students' Help Desk is constantly been working with JEE and NEET aspirants in informal ways while identifying cases that are of concern

student, studying, education, college, kota

Photo: Pexels

Press Trust of India Kota (Rajasthan)
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2023 | 10:52 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A help desk dedicated to coaching students received 373 complaints in two months since its launch here in September and those suffering from depression were provided professional counselling and medical help, officials said.
Several steps were taken by the Kota administration in September following a spurt in alleged suicides by Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) and NEET aspirants studying at the coaching centres here.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Among the various measures taken to ensure a stress-free environment, students in coaching centres were exempted from routine tests for around a month and noted motivational speakers conducted sessions with students.
Officials said the the Students' Help Desk is constantly been working with JEE and NEET aspirants in informal ways while identifying cases that are of concern.
Of the total 373 complaints received in September and October, 35 were related to stress and depression, which were addressed by professional counsellors, ASP Chandrasheel Thakur told PTI.
Other complaints were mostly related to fee refund, poor quality of food at hostel mess, social media posts and unwelcome calls, Thakur, also in-charge of the Students' Help Desk, said.
The coaching hub reported 26 suicide cases so far this year. Majority of these suicides occurred in paying guest rooms or hostels, exposing the gross lapses in enforcement of guidelines issued by high-level committees and monitoring by local authorities.
No suicides by coaching students were reported for almost two months.
On September 18, a 16-year-old NEET aspirant from Uttar Pradesh allegedly ended his life by consuming poison. The next such incidents were reported in November end when two coaching students, both NEET aspirants, hanged themselves in their respective rooms at different hostels in a span of 3 days, taking the toll to 26.
Meanwhile, a psychological counselling centre was made functional on September 10 at the New Medical College Hospital to address mental health related concerns of coaching students, however general patients also visit the centre for treatment, he added.

Also Read

As Kota suicides climb, authorities ask PGs to install spring-loaded fans

MP NEET PG 2023 Round 2 counselling schedule released at official website

Kota coaching institutes address student suicide, focus on mental wellbeing

Registration for round 1 of NEET UG Counselling 2023 to end tomorrow

Parents tell children there's no going back: Police on suicides in Kota

Rs 351 crore cash haul in I-T raids against biz group linked to Cong MP

Namo Bharat RRTS train trial conducted from Delhi's Duhai to Modi Nagar

Driving licence suspension after 3 traffic challans: Noida Police

Marital rape: HC says man can't be charged where wife's age is 18 or more

Cash seizure in Odisha I-T raids goes past Rs 300 crore, counting still on

"The centre has extended psychological counselling to around 400 patients, most of them coaching students," Dr B S Shekhawat, the centre's in-charge and additional principal of Government Medical College Kota, told PTI.
"At least 35 students with mental health issues were referred by the district administration. They were provided with professional counselling and additional treatment if required. Meanwhile, a follow-up support system to help these students develop coping strategies is also underway," he added.
Furthermore, joint teams of the district administration and health department, each headed by an administrative service officer has been conducting health screening of students at the coaching centres and hostels in the city.
Medical teams visit the coaching centres and hostels twice a week and conduct health screening of the students through questionnaires, Dr Jagdish Soni, Kota chief medical and health officer, told PTI.
"The medical teams visited 278 hostels since June this year and screened 8,617 coaching students, of whom 98 were identified with severe mental health issues," Soni said, adding that most of them resumed normal life after going through professional counselling while 13 of them still require psychiatric treatment.
Over two lakh students move to Kota annually to prepare for competitive exams such as the JEE for engineering and NEET for admission to medical colleges.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Kota Suicide student suicide

First Published: Dec 10 2023 | 10:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveRBI MPC Meet LiveRBI Repo RateAdani GreenTata GroupDelhi Air QualityGold-Silver Price TodayRBI monetary policy announcement

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 yearsVedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integrationAI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

Forex reserves surpasses $600-billion mark after nearly four monthsIndia will address EU's carbon tax issue; will retaliate if required: Goyal
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon