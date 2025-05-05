Monday, May 05, 2025 | 11:39 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Wife of Navy officer killed in Pahalgam attack trolled, NCW voices support

Wife of Navy officer killed in Pahalgam attack trolled, NCW voices support

While acknowledging the nation's grief and outrage over the terror attack, the National Commission for Women urged people to exercise restraint in their criticism of Himanshi Narwal

Himanshi Narwal

The heartbreaking image of Himanshi sitting next to her husband’s body, with her wedding chooda still on her wrists, deeply moved the nation.

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
Last Updated : May 05 2025 | 11:39 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has expressed support for Himanshi, the wife of Pahalgam attack victim Vinay Narwal. The NCW stated that targeting a woman for her personal life or ideological views through trolling is “unacceptable in any form”, as reported by new agency PTI.
 
In her first statement after the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, Himanshi Narwal, urged people not to harbour hatred towards Muslims or Kashmiris. “I just want the entire nation to pray for him (Vinay). That’s the only thing I want. There is one more thing I want. There should be no hatred towards anyone. I’m seeing this happening that people are spewing hate at Muslims or Kashmiris. We do not want this. We want peace and only peace,” she said on Thursday, according to a Hindustan Times report.   
 
 
Following her statement, the wife of an Indian navy officer reportedly faced massive trolling on social media platforms.
 
Vinay Narwal and Himanshi had recently married, just a week before the April 22 terror attack in Baisaran near Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives. The couple was on their honeymoon when terrorists shot the Naval officer. The heartbreaking image of Himanshi sitting next to her husband’s body, with her wedding chooda still on her wrists, deeply moved the nation.

NCW condemns trolling, urges respect
 
After her comments, Himanshi Narwal faced severe trolling on social media. According to reports, the National Commission for Women (NCW) condemned the trolling, stating on X, “Following the death of Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, it is deeply unfortunate and reprehensible how his wife, Ms. Himanshi Narwal, is being targeted on social media for one of her statements.” 
 
The commission acknowledged that while her comments may not have been well-received by many, it said any disagreement should stay within "constitutional boundaries" and adhere to civil discourse.
 
While acknowledging the nation’s grief and outrage over the terror attack, the NCW urged people to exercise restraint in their criticism of Himanshi Narwal. It emphasised, “trolling a woman based on her views or personal life is wrong.” 
 
The commission also reminded the public, “Every woman’s dignity and respect are precious” and called for constructive, respectful dialogue, even during periods of national sorrow.
 
India-Pakistan relations have deteriorated following a terrorist attack in Pahalgam’s Baisaran valley, which killed 26 civilians, mostly tourists. In response, both countries have announced the suspension of multiple agreements, including the Indus Waters Treaty and the Simla Agreement. India has also blocked access to Instagram accounts of several Pakistani celebrities, including 15 Pakistani YouTube channels. 
 

Topics : Indian Navy BS Web Reports Pahalgam attack Jammu and Kashmir terror attack Jammu and Kashmir India-Pakistan conflict

First Published: May 05 2025 | 11:34 AM IST

