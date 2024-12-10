Business Standard
Home / India News / Kuwait's Gulf Bank files cases against Kerala nurses for loan defaults

Kuwait's Gulf Bank files cases against Kerala nurses for loan defaults

Ten cases registered so far as Gulf Bank alleges large-scale loan default by Kerala expats

ppe, suit, protective equipment, coronavirus, covid, doctors, nurses, medic, health worker

Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2024 | 11:51 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Gulf Bank of Kuwait has filed multiple police complaints in Kerala, alleging that several individuals, primarily nurses from the state, have defaulted on significant loans they availed while working in Kuwait. These cases, registered last month, are based on complaints lodged by Mohammed Abdul Vassey Kamran, Deputy General Manager of Gulf Bank, according to The Indian Express.
 

Loan defaults and cheating allegations

 
Advocate Thomas J Anakkallunkal, assisting Gulf Bank in Kerala, stated that approximately 1,400 individuals have defaulted on loans, with a majority being nurses. “These individuals worked in Kuwait’s government services and secured loans using their salary certificates,” Anakkallunkal told The Indian Express.
 
 
The bank claims these loans were intended for personal use, but the borrowers failed to repay, leading to accusations of cheating.
 
Investigations are ongoing to identify all defaulters, with more complaints likely to be filed in the coming days.
 

Police investigation and legal concerns

 
So far, 10 major defaulters have been identified, with complaints registered at various police stations in Ernakulam and Kottayam districts. However, police have raised doubts about the legal validity of the allegations.
 
A police officer familiar with the case remarked, “We are uncertain whether these cheating and criminal conspiracy charges will withstand legal scrutiny. Such charges typically apply only if loanees had forged documents to secure loans. Additionally, the bank’s internal mechanisms for granting loans without collateral security need to be questioned.”
 

Nurses at the centre of the crisis

 
A significant proportion of the defaulters are nurses who had borrowed funds to cover high recruitment costs for jobs in Kuwait. Jasmin Shah, president of the United Nurses Association, explained, “Many nurses expected to repay the loans from their salaries. However, job losses during the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted their plans, leading to defaults. Those who returned to Kerala faced difficulties rejoining the workforce due to travel restrictions, and some continue to struggle with unemployment.”

More From This Section

Shaktikanta Das, RBI Governor

LIVE: My approach was to work as a team at RBI, says outgoing Governor Das

SM Krishna

SM Krishna passes away at 92, remembered for 'Brand Bengaluru' vision

Jagdeep Dhankar, jagdeep, Vice President

Parliament LIVE updates: Oppn likely to move no-confidence motion against RS Chairman Dhankar

Dharmendra, Dharmendra vote, election, vote, voting

Court summons Dharmendra in cheating case related to Garam Dharam Dhaba

PM Modi, Former Karnataka CM SM Krishna

PM Modi, state BJP chief condole death of former Karnataka CM SM Krishna

 
Shah highlighted the disparity in salaries between Kuwait and Kerala as a critical factor. “In Kerala, a nurse’s salary is less than Rs 25,000 per month, whereas the EMI for Kuwait loans is around Rs 100,000, making repayment nearly impossible,” he noted.
 
He added that while most defaulters face genuine financial hardships, a small number deliberately defaulted and moved to other countries to avoid repayment.

Also Read

Pinarayi Vijayan, Pinarayi, Vijayan, Kerala CM

Kerala CM accuses Centre of vindictive attitude on Vizhinjam sea port VGF

Pinarayi Vijayan, Pinarayi, Vijayan, Kerala CM

Wayanad disaster: Vijayan refutes HM's claim of delay in submitting report

Finance Commission

Finance Commission team arrives in Kerala for 3-day visit

Kerala chief, K Sudhakaran

CPI(M) offices can be demolished overnight, warns Cong's Kerala chief

P Rajeev

Kerala open to discuss new projects with Adani group: State min P Rajeev

Topics : Kerala loans loan default case BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 10 2024 | 11:51 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament winter session LIVEEmerald Tyre Manufacturers IPO AllotmentJungle Camps India IPO OpenLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon