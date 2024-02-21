LIVE news updates: Eminent jurist Fali S Nariman passes away at 95

After several days of negotiations, the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) finally reached a pact to set up a new coalition government in Pakistan on Tuesday. Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Tuesday night said in a press conference that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif is set to assume the role of Prime Minister again while PPP co-chairman Asif Zardari is slated to become the country's next President. "The PPP and PML-N have achieved the required number, and [now] we are in a position to form the government," Bhutto-Zardari was quoted as saying by Geo News. This development comes a day after the latest round of talks between the top leaders of the two parties ended inconclusively on Monday.



Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday stated the BJP-led government has freed the country from parivarvad, corruption, appeasement and casteism, and established the "politics of performance". On a daylong visit to Rajasthan, Shah held a meeting of the BJP's state election committee in Bikaner in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. From Bikaner, Shah went to Udaipur where he addressed a party workers' meeting.

Senior Supreme Court lawyer and eminent jurist Fali S Nariman died today at the age of 95. He died his home this morning. A Padma Vibhushan awardee, Nariman argued various important cases, including the famous NJAC verdict. In June 1975, he resigned as the additional solicitor general of India to protest against the decision of the Indira Gandhi government to declare emergency.