Gujarat High Court will pronounce the judgement on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's plea seeking stay on his conviction in the criminal defamation case over Prime Minister Narendra Modi surname remark today, in which he has been sentenced two years of imprisonment.National Security Advisor Ajit Doval is likely to meet his UK counterpart Tim Barrow in Delhi on Friday. This meeting between the two is the second for this year as earlier the two had an informal meeting on March 30. The high-profile meeting came days after attacks and protests at Indian High Commission in London.Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh on Friday. He will lay the foundation stone and dedicate multiple projects to Chhattisgarh's Raipur. He will then travel to Gorakhpur in UP where he will participate in the closing ceremony of centenary celebrations of Gita Press Gorakhpur.