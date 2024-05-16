LIVE: Trinamool Congress demands West Bengal governor's resignation over another complaint by woman

After Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was granted interim bail to campaign for the General Elections, Home Minister Amit Shah stated that he does not see the Supreme Court's decision as a routine judgment and emphasised that many in the country believe that "special treatment" was given. In an interview with news agency ANI on Wednesday, Shah said, "The Supreme Court has the right to interpret the law. I believe this was not a normal or routine judgment. Many in the country believe that special treatment has been given."

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has demanded West Bengal Governor Ananda Bose resign after police in Kolkata submitted a report on the allegations of sexual harassment of an Odishi dancer by the governor. Kolkata Police presented the report to the state secretariat in connection with a complaint filed against the governor by the woman last year. Additional Commissioner of Police, Murlidhar Sharma, was quoted by The Indian Express the report has been submitted four days ago and is related to a 7-8 month old complaint.