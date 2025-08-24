Sunday, August 24, 2025 | 06:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Leaders claiming vote theft are consoling themselves over loss: CM Fadnavis

Leaders claiming vote theft are consoling themselves over loss: CM Fadnavis

Fadnavis's remark has come after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray on Saturday said that he had been talking about "vote theft" since 2016

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

The chief minister further dismissed questions about Raj Thackeray's frequent meetings with him and the confusion it raised, asserting that the Mahayuti alliance of the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP is unbreakable. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Nagpur
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2025 | 6:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said leaders alleging vote theft were doing so to provide solace to their workers for their defeat in polls instead of introspecting about their loss.

Fadnavis's remark has come after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray on Saturday said that he had been talking about "vote theft" since 2016, and the Election Commission should have conducted a probe when both Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the BJP's Anurag Thakur alleged voter list fraud.

Speaking to reporters, Fadnavis, in a veiled jibe, said, "Poet Ghalib once said 'Dil behelana ke liye khayal acha hain' (to console the heart, this thought is good). I want to say that they (leaders) are trying to provide solace to themselves and their workers by claiming there was a conspiracy behind their defeat in elecctions. But I want to tell them that they must introspect about their defeat, or they will never win."  Asked about Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's statement that Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks too much but works less, he said, "Why do you ask me about Kharge ji? He speaks about many things, and we don't take him seriously. He is not a person to be taken seriously."  The chief minister further dismissed questions about Raj Thackeray's frequent meetings with him and the confusion it raised, asserting that the Mahayuti alliance of the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP is unbreakable.

 

"There is no reason for people to be confused, our Mahayuti is unbreakable. We will fight the elections together. An alliance is not decided based on who meets us, nor is politics determined by such meetings. Mahayuti will fight and it will win," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Sanjay Singh, sanjay

AAP announces it will not join JPC probing bills to remove PM and CMs

Delhi Rains, Rain

Moderate showers trigger traffic jams in Delhi, city under yellow alert

Jyotiraditya M Scindia, Jyotiraditya, Scindia

Flood-hit farmers in Guna must get their rightful insurance claims: Scindia

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

INDIA bloc united in Bihar, confident of fruitful poll results, says Rahul

workplace, office

44% of employees say longer work hours hurt health, balance: Report

Topics : Devendra Fadnavis Raj Thackeray Election Commission of India Maharashtra

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 24 2025 | 6:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayWhy are Stock Market Falling Today?Best Time to WalkGold-Silver Price TodayWho is Avadhut SathePatel Retail IPO55M US Visa Under ReviewUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon