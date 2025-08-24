Sunday, August 24, 2025 | 06:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / AAP announces it will not join JPC probing bills to remove PM and CMs

AAP announces it will not join JPC probing bills to remove PM and CMs

The TMC had announced on Saturday that it would not nominate any member to the JPC to look into the Constitution 130th Amendment Bill, and had called the panel a "farce"

AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said his party has decided not to nominate any members to the JPC. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2025 | 6:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

After the TMC and the Samajwadi Party, AAP on Sunday announced that it will not join the joint parliamentary committee (JPC) to look into three bills seeking removal of the prime minister and chief ministers, alleging that the purpose of the proposed legislations is to "bring down" opposition governments.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader in Rajya Sabha Derek O'Brien said on Sunday that the JPC is "valueless".

"More parties calling out Modi coalition's stunt to form a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC). Valueless JPC," O'Brien said on X.

AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said his party has decided not to nominate any members to the JPC.

 

"How can the leader of the corrupt bring a bill against corruption? Trapping leaders in fake cases and putting them in jail, bringing down governments this is the objective of this bill," Singh said in a post in Hindi on X.

"That is why @ArvindKejriwal ji and @AamAadmiParty have decided not to join the JPC," he said.

The TMC had announced on Saturday that it would not nominate any member to the JPC to look into the Constitution 130th Amendment Bill, and had called the panel a "farce".

The Samajwadi Party (SP) is also unlikely to nominate any member to the JPC, according to a party source.

In a blogpost published on Saturday, TMC's O'Brien said his party as well as the SP have decided not to nominate any members to the JPC. He claimed that the committees are skewed towards the ruling party because of its numbers in both Houses of Parliament.

Amid vociferous protest by the Opposition, the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill-2025, the Constitution (One Hundred And Thirtieth Amendment) Bill-2025 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill-2025 were introduced in the Lok Sabha on August 20.

Tempers flared in the House, copies of the bills were torn and flung, and members of the ruling and opposition alliances came face to face when Home Minister Amit Shah moved to introduce the bills.

The bills provide a legal framework for the removal of the prime minister, chief ministers and ministers on being arrested for 30 consecutive days on serious charges.

Both Houses have passed a resolution to refer the bills to the JPC comprising 21 members from the Lok Sabha and 10 from the Rajya Sabha.

The committee has been mandated to submit its report in the Winter session, which is likely to be convened in the third week of November.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : AAP JPC TMC India Prime Minister Derek O’Brien

First Published: Aug 24 2025 | 6:29 PM IST

