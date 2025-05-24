Saturday, May 24, 2025 | 02:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Niti Aayog's Governing Council meeting begins under PM chairmanship

Niti Aayog's Governing Council meeting begins under PM chairmanship

Niti Aayog's 10th Governing Council meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, began here on Saturday.

Modi, Narendra Modi

May 23, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the Rising Northeast Investors Summit 2025, in New Delhi.(Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 24 2025 | 1:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Niti Aayog's 10th Governing Council meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, began here on Saturday.

The theme of the Governing Council meeting is 'Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat@2047'.

The council, the apex body of Niti Aayog, includes all state chief ministers, lieutenant governors of Union Territories, and several Union ministers. Prime Minister Modi is the chairman of Niti Aayog.

It is the first major meeting of the prime minister with chief ministers of all states and lieutenant governors of Union Territories after Operation Sindoor.

"In line with his commitment to take all the states together as 'Team India' for a Viksit Bharat, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will chair the 10th Governing Council Meeting of NITI Aayog on May 24, 2025.

 

Also Read

Narendra Modi, PM Modi

Northeast region witnessing unprecedented growth, says PM Narendra Modi

Pawan Khera, Pawan

Pawan Khera questions PM Modi's silence on Trump's ceasefire claims

US President Donald Trump, PM Narendra Modi, India-US

India eyes multi-phase trade deal with US, interim pact likely before July

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi to inaugurate 3 redeveloped railway stations in Bengal on May 22

Supreme Court, SC

Waqf case: Centre urges SC to limit hearing to 3 issues for interim orders

"...the Governing Council Meeting will discuss the approach on Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat @2047," Niti Aayog had said in a statement earlier.

According to the statement, the idea of Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat is a call for states to craft bold, long-term, and inclusive vision documents aligned with national priorities yet grounded in local realities.

"These visions must include time-bound targets," it had said.

Generally, the full council meeting happens every year, and last year, it was held on July 27.

The first meeting of the council took place on February 8, 2015.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa, Himanta, Biswa

Assam CM Sarma urges Vedanta, ITC to fast-track ₹5.18 trn investments

Covid 19, Covid-19, covid

NB.1.8.1, LF.7 variants of Covid detected in India: INSACOG data

Abhishek Banerjee,Abhishek

'If terrorism is rabid dog, Pak is wild handler': TMC's Abhishek Banerjee

The southwest monsoon ended with 8 per cent surplus rains, the best performance in the last four years (since 2020).

Monsoon arrives in Kerala, Indian mainland sees earliest onset since 2009

Covid 19, Covid-19, covid

Thane reports 10 mild Covid-19 cases, civic body urges vigilance

Topics : Narendra Modi Modi govt Niti Aayog meet BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 24 2025 | 1:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayRCB vs SRH LIVE ScoreBorana Weaves IPO Allotment StatusChris Wood Stock Market OutlookDividend TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon