Home / India News / Legendary singer P Jayachandran laid to rest with full state honours

Legendary singer P Jayachandran laid to rest with full state honours

The last rites were performed in the premises of his ancestral home Paliath Nalukettu, at Chendamangalam, in the presence of a large gathering comprising music lovers and eminent personalities

P Jayachandran

The singer who sang over 16,000 songs in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi, was widely recognised for his contribution to Indian music. | File Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Kochi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 11 2025 | 5:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The mortal remains of P Jayachandran, widely acclaimed as a singer of emotions (Bhava Gayakan), were on Saturday consigned to flames with full state honours in the premises of his ancestral home here.

His son Dinanathan lit the pyre after the guard of honour. 

The last rites were performed in the premises of his ancestral home Paliath Nalukettu, at Chendamangalam, in the presence of a large gathering comprising music lovers and eminent personalities from various walks of life.

The mortal remains were brought there by 10 am from his residence in Poonkunnam, Thrissur, after being kept at the National Higher Secondary School in Irinjalakuda, where he had studied, for public homage.

 

The timing of the cremation, initially scheduled for 3.30 pm, was advanced by the family members.

Renowned lyricist and music director Sreekumaran Thampi, Higher Education Minister R Bindu, Local self-government Minister M B Rajesh, and Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan paid last respects to the singer here.

Earlier, on Friday his body was laid at his residence in Poonkunnam and the Sangeeta Nataka Akademy Regional Theatre where hundreds including music enthusiasts and prominent personalities from various walks of life, paid their respects to the legendary singer.

Actor Mammootty, Revenue Minister K Rajan, Forest Minister A K Saseendran, veteran Kathakali artist Kalamandalam Gopi, lyricist Rafeeq Ahmed, Congress leader V M Sudheeran and other notable personalities were among those who offered their tributes there.

Jayachandran, who became the voice of sweet songs that delighted people for more than half a century, passed away on Thursday evening at a private medical college in Thrissur.

He was taken to the hospital after collapsing at his residence on Thursday, according to his family sources. He had been unwell for quite some time.

The singer who sang over 16,000 songs in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi, was widely recognised for his contribution to Indian music, having won several awards for best playback singer.

He was honoured with the National Film Award and the Kerala government's J C Daniel Award for his outstanding contribution to cinema. Additionally, he won Kerala State Film Awards five times and Tamil Nadu State Film Awards twice.

His rendition of "Shiva Shankara Sharana Sarva Vibho" from the film 'Sree Narayana Guru' earned him the National Award.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Music Indian music industry

First Published: Jan 11 2025 | 5:28 PM IST

