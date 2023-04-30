Light rain in Delhi, max temp declines 10 degrees to 28.7 degrees Celsius

Light rain hit parts of Delhi on Sunday, bringing down the maximum temperature 10 notches below the season's average to 28.7 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said.

The India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Safdarjung observatory recorded 0.3 mm rainfall while those at Palam and Lodhi Road reported traces between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm.

The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 22.8 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average.

The relative humidity oscillated between 71 and 56 per cent, the IMD said.

The weather office has forecast generally cloudy skies for Monday with very light rain and thundershowers, accompanied by gusty winds reaching speeds up to 25-35 kilometres per hour.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 28 and 21 degrees Celsius, respectively, the IMD added.

On Saturday, the minimum temperature settled at 22.2 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature was recorded at 33. 1 degrees.