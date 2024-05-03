LIVE: 'He respects them', says White House after Joe Biden calls Japan, India 'xenophobic'
BS Web Team New Delhi
Responding to a question about the remarks made by President Joe Biden at an election fundraiser on Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that the president was making a "broader point". Biden termed India, Japan and other nations, "xenophobic", asserting that none of these countries, unlike the US, welcome immigrants. Pierre said that the President's comments were part of a broader message emphasising the strength derived from America's immigrant heritage. "Our allies and partners know very well how much this President respects them...He was making a broad comment speaking about this (US) country, speaking about how important it is to be a country of immigrants and how it makes our country stronger."
Labelling it as an "engineered narrative," Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has rejected allegations of sexual harassment by an employee of the Raj Bhavan. "If anybody wants some election benefits by maligning me, God bless them. But they cannot stop my fight against corruption and violence in Bengal," the governor said. NDTV reported that on Thursday, a woman claiming to be a temporary staff member in the Raj Bhavan had approached the police post located inside the governor's house and accused Bose of molesting her.
Americans' freedom of expression is 'constitutionally protected' for a very good reason, US whistleblower Edward Snowden responded to tech billionaire Elon Musk after the latter created a poll as to what should be done with a person who 'disrespects the American flag' Among the replies to the post, one response came in from whistleblower Edward Snowden, whose revelations about espionage by the US National Security Agency (NSA) revealed the extent to which government surveillance had taken hold of the live of US citizens.
"First of all, Americans' freedom of expression, which includes all manner of flag-trampling and other unlikable acts, is constitutionally-protected for a very good reason. Secondly, what are you going to do when they tear it down and replace it with this?," Snowden posted on X with a picture of fast food giant McDonald's in his reply.
9:05 AM
May 03 2024