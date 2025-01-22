Business Standard

Explained: Why are the Lodha brothers fighting over the family brand name?

Explained: Why are the Lodha brothers fighting over the family brand name?

Abhishek and Abhinandan Lodha are locked in a legal battle over the use of the family name for their businesses. Abhishek has accused his brother Abhinandan of trademark infringement

Abhishek Lodha, Abhinandan Lodha

Abhishek and Abhinandan Lodha

Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2025 | 12:34 PM IST

A legal battle has erupted between the Lodha brothers, Abhishek and Abhinandan, regarding the use of the family name ‘Lodha’ in their respective businesses. Abhishek Lodha, who heads Macrotech Developers (formerly known as the Lodha Group), has filed a lawsuit against his younger brother Abhinandan’s firm, House of Abhinandan Lodha Estate Holdings (HoABL). The lawsuit alleges Abhinandan of trademark infringement and seeks to prohibit him from using the Lodha brand in any capacity, reported The Indian Express.
 
The case was heard by the Bombay High Court, with Macrotech’s legal team seeking Rs 5,000 crore in damages as an alternative claim.  
 
 

What happened in the court? 

The matter first came up before Justice Manish M Pitale, who noted the high-value damages exceeded his jurisdiction and directed the parties to present the case before another bench. The hearing was later mentioned before Justice Arif S Doctor, who will consider the matter on January 27, focusing on whether interim relief can be granted to Macrotech.   
Senior Advocate Darius Khambata, representing Macrotech, stressed the urgency of the situation. Advocate Hiren Kamod described the case as “more like a family feud”, centered on the Lodha trademark.  
 

How did the dispute begin? 

The brothers formally parted ways in 2015. Abhinandan launched HoABL after the separation was finalised through a family settlement agreement in 2017. However, Macrotech’s plea claims that a fresh agreement in December 2023 expressly barred Abhinandan from using the ‘Lodha’ name or any similar branding.  

Macrotech alleges that Abhinandan’s firm has violated this agreement and continues to misuse the Lodha brand, causing significant financial and reputational harm.  
 

What is Macrotech demanding? 

1. Injunction: Macrotech and its affiliate Digirealty Technologies want the court to permanently bar Abhinandan’s firm from using the Lodha name for its goods, services, or marketing.
 
2. Damages: The lawsuit claims Rs 5,000 crore in losses from the alleged trademark infringement, with damages expected to increase if the issue isn’t resolved.  
 
3. Brand protection: Macrotech emphasises that it has invested heavily in building the Lodha brand, which is widely recognized for high-quality real estate projects across Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, and beyond.  
 

What are Macrotech’s allegations? 

- Infringement: Macrotech accuses Abhinandan’s firm of deliberately infringing on its registered trademarks.   
- Misrepresentation: The plea alleges that Abhinandan’s firm suppressed facts and misrepresented its case to the trademark registry.   
- Family trust: Macrotech claims it initially refrained from legal action, trusting that the matter could be resolved amicably.  
 

What does Abhinandan Lodha say? 

Abhinandan and his firm deny the allegations, countering that their use of the name is justified. The details of their defence will likely unfold during the upcoming hearing.  

