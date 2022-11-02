JUST IN
Morbi bridge collapse: Singapore PM condoles 135 killed in a letter to PM
EOW to probe allegations against firm owned by ex-CM Trivendra Rawat's aide
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant launches Purple Fest logo in Porvorim
Twitter's new boss Elon Musk says blue tick on sale for $8 per month
Rishi Sunak more than 6,000 times richer than average Indian in UK
I-T dept raids two luxury watch sellers in Delhi amid tax evasion probe
Chitra Ramkrishna mastermind behind conspiracy, ED tells Delhi High Court
India has been leading defence exporter in recent years, says report
53 drown in Bihar during Chhath, CM announces ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh
CM Yogi dedicates projects worth Rs 1,670 crore in Noida, Greater Noida
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Morbi bridge collapse: Singapore PM condoles 135 killed in a letter to PM
Business Standard

Latest LIVE: PM Modi to address inaugural session of Invest Karnataka 2022

Live news updates: The speakers include some of the top industry leaders like Kumar Mangalam Birla, Sajjan Jindal, and Vikram Kirloskar

Topics
Narendra Modi | Prithviraj Chavan | Congress

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Modi, PM Modi, Narendra Modi
The three-day programme, being held from November 2 to November 4 in Bengaluru, would witness more than 80 speaker sessions.

Live news updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the inaugural session of Invest Karnataka 2022, the Global Investors Meet of the state, today at 10 am. According to the official press release, the meeting aims to attract prospective investors and set up development agenda for the next decade. The three-day programme, being held from November 2 to November 4 in Bengaluru, would witness more than 80 speaker sessions.

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and veteran Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan Tuesday slammed the Maharashtra government over the relocation of several projects from Maharashtra to other states. While speaking to ANI Prithviraj Chavan alleged that interference from the Central Government and political instability caused investors to move out of Maharashtra state.

The Congress will bring a non-BJP government at the Centre under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge said on Tuesday in his maiden public address after becoming Congress President. Joining the Bharat Jodo Yatra here for the first time after being elected to the top party post, Kharge launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying poll schedule for the Himachal Pradesh was announced but not for Gujarat so that the PM can inaugurate many more bridges like the one that collapsed in Gujarat's Morbi.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Narendra Modi

First Published: Wed, November 02 2022. 08:13 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU