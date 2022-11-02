Latest LIVE: PM Modi to address inaugural session of Invest Karnataka 2022

-
-
Live news updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the inaugural session of Invest Karnataka 2022, the Global Investors Meet of the state, today at 10 am. According to the official press release, the meeting aims to attract prospective investors and set up development agenda for the next decade. The three-day programme, being held from November 2 to November 4 in Bengaluru, would witness more than 80 speaker sessions.
Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and veteran Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan Tuesday slammed the Maharashtra government over the relocation of several projects from Maharashtra to other states. While speaking to ANI Prithviraj Chavan alleged that interference from the Central Government and political instability caused investors to move out of Maharashtra state.
The Congress will bring a non-BJP government at the Centre under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge said on Tuesday in his maiden public address after becoming Congress President. Joining the Bharat Jodo Yatra here for the first time after being elected to the top party post, Kharge launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying poll schedule for the Himachal Pradesh was announced but not for Gujarat so that the PM can inaugurate many more bridges like the one that collapsed in Gujarat's Morbi.
First Published: Wed, November 02 2022. 08:13 IST
