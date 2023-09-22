Madhya Pradesh government's new housing scheme for urban residents

A scheme will be introduced to build houses in urban areas of the state.



Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced this at a public meeting in Indore.



He said under the scheme, residents of the state would be able to build houses on their plots with help from the state government.



A senior state government official, on condition of anonymity, said this scheme would be different from the “Mukhyamantri Jan Awas Yojana, which was launched recently”. He said more details about the scheme would be given in a few days when it would be officially launched.



Chouhan on August 15 had announced launching the “Mukhyamantri Jan Awas Yojana” and the government is working on it.



Chouhan recently said applications were being invited. He said first the claims would be investigated and then a list would be made.



Also Read Trying to wash his sins: Kamal Nath slams Shivraj Chouhan's welfare schemes Madhya Pradesh polls: Congress meet underway at Kamal Nath's residence Ahead of MP polls, Shivraj Singh Chouhan promises 10 'social revolutions' Jan Ashirwad Yatra: All you need to know about BJP's outreach programme Ahead of polls, women in Madhya Pradesh get 'rakhi gift' from CM Shivraj '10 queries, no sales': Noida international trade show starts slows Prisoners not getting skill, educational training: Parliamentary panel Health advocates demand regulations on consumption of junk food ads OCA takes up visa denial matter with China, Anurag Thakur cancels visit Isro makes attempt to wake up Chandrayaan-3's lander, no signals so far

People who were ineligible for the PM Awas Yojana or those who could not get a house due to some reason will be able to apply for this scheme.



According to officials, the eligibility conditions of this scheme will also be similar to other housing schemes.



To apply for it, the age of the applicant should be 18 years or more. The person cannot have any permanent house in his/her name. People below the poverty line or whose annual income is less than Rs 2.5 lakh are eligible for this scheme.