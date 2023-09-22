close
Heatmap

Madhya Pradesh government's new housing scheme for urban residents

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced this at a public meeting in Indore

Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo: Twitter)

Sandeep Kumar Bhopal
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2023 | 10:12 PM IST
A scheme will be introduced to build houses in urban areas of the state.
 
Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced this at a public meeting in Indore.
 
He said under the scheme, residents of the state would be able to build houses on their plots with help from the state government.
 
A senior state government official, on condition of anonymity, said this scheme would be different from the “Mukhyamantri Jan Awas Yojana, which was launched recently”. He said more details about the scheme would be given in a few days when it would be officially launched.
 
Chouhan on August 15 had announced launching the “Mukhyamantri Jan Awas Yojana” and the government is working on it.
 
Chouhan recently said applications were being invited. He said first the claims would be investigated and then a list would be made.
 

People who were ineligible for the PM Awas Yojana or those who could not get a house due to some reason will be able to apply for this scheme.
 
According to officials, the eligibility conditions of this scheme will also be similar to other housing schemes.
 
To apply for it, the age of the applicant should be 18 years or more. The person cannot have any permanent house in his/her name. People below the poverty line or whose annual income is less than Rs 2.5 lakh are eligible for this scheme. 
Topics : urban housing shortage housing scheme Madhya Pradesh

First Published: Sep 22 2023 | 10:12 PM IST

