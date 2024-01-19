Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Madras HC dismisses appeals by tech firms against Google billing policy

Tech companies raised concerns over Google's new service fee, which ranged between 11-26% for using third-party billing systems

Madras High Court

Madras High Court. photo: wikimedia.org

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 19 2024 | 4:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Madras High Court (HC) on Friday upheld a previous single-judge decision rejecting petitions from various tech companies against Google's new user choice billing system, according to a report by Bar and Bench. A bench comprising Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice PD Audikesavalu issued the order, affirming the single-judge ruling that addressed appeals from tech companies challenging Google's billing policy last year.

The division bench had provided interim protection to these tech companies for an additional three weeks to prevent their apps from being delisted from Google Playstore.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Google Play billing policy


Google had mandated all app developers to use its Google Play Billing System (GPBS) for transactions, charging a commission between 15 to 30 per cent for services, including paid app downloads and in-app purchases. More than a dozen Indian startups and tech companies, including Bharat Matrimony, Shadi.com, Unacademy, and Kuku FM, Alt Digital Media, and Info Edge, filed civil appeals against the tech giant and its subsidiaries, opposing the new policy.

Last August, a single-judge bench dismissed fourteen out of sixteen pleas filed by Indian startups and tech companies, stating that the matter fell under the jurisdiction of the Competition Commission of India (CCI).

ALSO READ: Madras HC dismisses pleas of 14 firms against Google billing policy

The CCI, in October 2022, imposed a penalty of Rs 936 crore on Google and instructed it not to restrict app developers from using third-party billing services, emphasising the removal of discriminatory conditions.

Google then updated its billing system to allow users to choose "an alternative billing" option alongside GPBS, permitting app developers to use third-party billing systems but imposing a service fee ranging from 11 to 26 per cent. Tech companies, including Matrimony and others, opposed this fee, leading to a legal challenge in the Madras High Court, which has now been dismissed.

Also Read

Who is Karan Sangwan, the educator fired by Unacademy over viral video?

Microsoft launches GPT4 and DALL-E powered Copilot app for Android: Details

After Android, Microsoft rolls Copilot app for Apple devices: Details here

Self-care, personal growth apps top Google Play's 'Best of 2023' list

IIT Madras reports 19% rise in internship offers for 2023-24 batch

Peak power demand in India may cross 400 Gw by 2030, says R K Singh

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: View date, timings and full schedule here

Defence minister inaugurates 35 Border Road projects worth Rs 670 crore

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh gets 50-day parole

Ram temple consecration: Tripura govt announces half-day holiday on Jan 22

Topics : Madras HC Madras High Court Google Play Store Google Play apps Tech companies Indian startups BS Web Reports CCI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 19 2024 | 4:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAyodhya Ram Mandir LIVEICSI CSEET Results 2024 NiftyICC Under 19 World Cup 2024Ram Temple inaugurationBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon