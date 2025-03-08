Saturday, March 08, 2025 | 01:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Maha to prevent Rs 60,000 cr sops 'stress' from hitting investments: CM

Maha to prevent Rs 60,000 cr sops 'stress' from hitting investments: CM

Fadnavis said his government looks at this as a "social sector investment", and cited one example of the money being channelised through a women's group, which needs to be replicated

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

We are trying to balance budget without reducing the capital investment: Fadnavis

Press Trust of India Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 08 2025 | 1:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Pre-election sops like the Ladki Bahin scheme is extracting Rs 60,000 crore from the Maharashtra government and attempts are being made to ensure that it doesn't impact capital investments, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said.

Assembly elections were held in Maharashtra in November 2024.

Days before the announcement of the state budget on Monday, Fadnavis said Maharashtra is trying to channelise the money paid to the beneficiary women into productive purposes by helping them pool the resources for sustainable businesses.

"It is true that when you undertake such expenditure (on welfare schemes), it has a stress on the budget but we are able to manage it. And we are attempting that this does not impact our capital investments," Fadnavis said at a Moneycontrol event on Friday evening.

 

"We are trying to balance budget without reducing the capital investment," he added.

Also Read

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Maharashtra received record FDI in just nine months of 2024-25: Fadnavis

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

'Marathi is Mumbai's language': Fadnavis amid row over RSS leader's remarks

Uddhav Thackeray, Uddhav, Thackeray

Munde resignation eyewash, he'll be back after case cools down: Sena UBT

Santosh Deshmukh

Beed sarpanch murder causes political storm in Maharashtra: All we know

Dhananjay Munde

Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde resigns after aide held in murder case

It can be noted that the sops have been widely credited for being among the factors leading to the MVA government's success in retaining power, but concerns have also been raised about the fiscal impact of such payouts.

Fadnavis said his government looks at this as a "social sector investment", and cited one example of the money being channelised through a women's group, which needs to be replicated.

The chief minister said a bunch of women beneficiaries in his home district of Nagpur have pooled in money to create a corpus of Rs 30 lakh which is being given as loans to women entrepreneurs for starting their businesses.

Maharashtra is seeking to create such "finance societies" in every part of the state, he said, adding that the government's aim is to create 1 crore "Lakhpati Didis" or over a crore women earning Rs 1 lakh or above.

Meanwhile, Fadnavis said the state has paid a huge price for resisting the mega-refinery project.

Fadnavis admitted that there is a proposal to split the project into three parts of 20,000 metric tonne per annum each, and he also met the central government recently with a request to have the project in Maharashtra.

He said 75 per cent of work on the survey of dwellings in the Dharavi slum is complete and the entire work will be completed by April instead of March as planned earlier.

Asserting that Maharashtra is the defacto data centres and fintech capital in the country, Fadnavis said there is a "reverse migration" of startups from Bengaluru to Mumbai at present.

He said the state is also attempting to be chosen for setting up EV maker Tesla's manufacturing plant.

Every state tries to get foreign direct investment (FDI), he said, adding that flows into Maharashtra were three times that of Gujarat and missing out on a single project should not be extrapolated as the state falling behind.

More From This Section

Rescue teams at the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) project site where a portion of the tunnel collapsed, in Nagarkurnool district. The Telangana govt has called in experts from GSI and NGRI to suggest way forward for the rescue of eight persons

LIVE News: Rescue operation enters 15th day in Telangana's SLBC tunnel collapse

Mgnrega workers, migrant labourers

Govt considers increasing MGNREGS funds as rural work demand rises

Nana Patekar, Nana, Patekar

Court declines to act on Tanushree Dutta's allegations against Nana Patekar

K Annamalai, Annamalai

Signature drive on 3-language policy will shape TN's fate: BJP's Annamalai

heat waves, heat wave, summer, hot, heat

Delhi braces for warmer days, IMD predicts clear skies, misty mornings

Topics : Devendra Fadnavis Maharashtra Maharashtra government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 08 2025 | 1:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayLadki Bahin Yojana Installment DateDelhi Weather todayInternational Women's Day 2025PUBG 3.7 UpdateUS Visa Green Card
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon