close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Maharashtra sees 328 fresh Covid -19 cases, one fatality in a day

Maharashtra on Monday reported 328 fresh Covid-19 cases, a fall of more than 50 per cent compared to the previous day, taking the overall tally of infections to 8,150,257

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Coronavirus

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2023 | 10:34 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Maharashtra on Monday reported 328 fresh COVID-19 cases, a fall of more than 50 per cent compared to the previous day, taking the overall tally of infections to 81,50,257, the state health department said.

With a single fatality in Mumbai city, the cumulative COVID-19 death toll in the state rose to 1,48,460.

On Sunday, Maharashtra had reported 788 COVID-19 cases and a single fatality.

With the new additions on Monday, the state is now left with 4,667 active cases.

At 228, Mumbai circle reported the highest number of cases on Monday, followed by 50 cases in Pune circle, 18 in Nagpur circle, 10 in Akola circle, 8 in Latur circle, and five cases each in Nashik circle and Kolhapur circle, the department said.

Mumbai city saw 95 fresh cases and a single fatality, taking the tally of infections to 11,58,060 and the COVID-19 death toll in the city to 19,750.

Also Read

Maharashtra reports 23 new Coronavirus infections, no death in 24 hours

Turkey probes contractors as earthquake death toll breaches 33,000 mark

Mumbai logs 30 new Covid-19 infections, no death; active case tally at 208

New Omicron variants not causing significant rise in infections: Experts

ICMR new guidelines warn against use of antibiotics for low-grade fever

No penalty under 271C for belated remittance of TDS after deduction: SC

MCD takes primary school admissions online, discusses skills improvement

Sleep disturbances common among people with long Covid, shows study

Bihar cabinet approves rules for hiring school teachers, 4% DA hike

India Gem and Jewellery show concludes; reports biz of 80 tonnes of gold

Meanwhile, the use of face masks has been made mandatory for employees, patients and visitors in all civic-run hospitals in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Monday.

The step has been taken as a safety measure, it said.

The number of recoveries in Maharashtra increased to 79,97,130 on Monday after 247 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, as per the report.

The current COVID-19 recovery rate in the state stands at 98.12 per cent and the fatality rate is 1.82 per cent.

A total of 6,503 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in Maharashtra which raised the count of samples tested so far to 8,67,10,866, the health department said.

Of the 4,667 active cases in the state, the highest number of such cases (1,454) are from Mumbai districts (Mumbai and Mumbai suburban), followed by 850 active cases in Thane district and 756 in Pune district.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 81,50,257, fresh cases 328, death toll 1,48,460, recoveries 79,97,130, active cases 4,667, and total tests 8,67,10,866.

Topics : Coronavirus | Maharashtra | Death toll

First Published: Apr 10 2023 | 8:04 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon