Maharashtra sees 328 fresh Covid -19 cases, one fatality in a day

Maharashtra on Monday reported 328 fresh COVID-19 cases, a fall of more than 50 per cent compared to the previous day, taking the overall tally of infections to 81,50,257, the state health department said.

With a single fatality in Mumbai city, the cumulative COVID-19 death toll in the state rose to 1,48,460.

On Sunday, Maharashtra had reported 788 COVID-19 cases and a single fatality.

With the new additions on Monday, the state is now left with 4,667 active cases.

At 228, Mumbai circle reported the highest number of cases on Monday, followed by 50 cases in Pune circle, 18 in Nagpur circle, 10 in Akola circle, 8 in Latur circle, and five cases each in Nashik circle and Kolhapur circle, the department said.

Mumbai city saw 95 fresh cases and a single fatality, taking the tally of infections to 11,58,060 and the COVID-19 death toll in the city to 19,750.

Meanwhile, the use of face masks has been made mandatory for employees, patients and visitors in all civic-run hospitals in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Monday.

The step has been taken as a safety measure, it said.

The number of recoveries in Maharashtra increased to 79,97,130 on Monday after 247 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, as per the report.

The current COVID-19 recovery rate in the state stands at 98.12 per cent and the fatality rate is 1.82 per cent.

A total of 6,503 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in Maharashtra which raised the count of samples tested so far to 8,67,10,866, the health department said.

Of the 4,667 active cases in the state, the highest number of such cases (1,454) are from Mumbai districts (Mumbai and Mumbai suburban), followed by 850 active cases in Thane district and 756 in Pune district.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 81,50,257, fresh cases 328, death toll 1,48,460, recoveries 79,97,130, active cases 4,667, and total tests 8,67,10,866.