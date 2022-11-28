JUST IN
Business Standard

Maharashtra reports 23 new Coronavirus infections, no death in 24 hours

Maharashtra on Monday recorded 23 fresh Covid-19 cases, 34 recoveries and zero fatality, the health department said

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

coronavirus

Maharashtra on Monday recorded 23 fresh COVID-19 cases, 34 recoveries and zero fatality, the health department said.

With new cases, the state's COVID-19 tally rose to 81,35,707 and the death toll to 1,48,406.

A day before, the state had logged 64 cases.

Mumbai recorded six cases, one of the lowest since the beginning of the pandemic.

The tally of active cases stands at 440, the bulletin said.

It said 34 patients recovered from coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative recoveries in Maharashtra to 79,86,861. The recovery rate in the state is 98.17 per cent.

The health department said 3,698 tests were conducted in the state in the last 24 hours, taking the number of samples examined so far to 8,56,20,996.

Fresh cases: 23; Fatality: 0; Active cases: 440; Tests: 3,698.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, November 28 2022. 20:46 IST

