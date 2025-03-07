Friday, March 07, 2025 | 12:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Maharastra's economy to clock 7.3% growth in 2024-25: Economic Survey

Maharastra's economy to clock 7.3% growth in 2024-25: Economic Survey

In the financial year 2024-25, agriculture and allied activities, industry and services sectors are expected to grow at 8.7 per cent, 4.9 per cent and 7.8 per cent, respectively

Ajit Pawar, Ajit

The report was tabled by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar who holds the finance portfolio

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 07 2025 | 12:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Maharashtra's economy is expected to grow at 7.3 per cent as per the advance estimates of 2024-25, according to the government's pre-Budget Economic Survey tabled in the assembly on Friday.

The report was tabled by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar who holds the finance portfolio.

The survey said the Indian economy is expected to grow at 6.5 per cent during 2024-25.

In the financial year 2024-25, agriculture and allied activities, industry and services sectors are expected to grow at 8.7 per cent, 4.9 per cent and 7.8 per cent, respectively, it said.

The nominal GSDP (Gross State Domestic Product) for 2023-24 is estimated at Rs 40,55,847 crore as against Rs 36,41,543 crore in 2022-23, said the Economic Survey. The real GSDP is estimated at Rs 24,35,259 crore for 2023-24 compared to Rs 22,55,708 crore for 2022-23, it said.

 

As per revised estimates, the share of Maharashtra's nominal GSDP in the all-India nominal GDP was the highest at 13.5 per cent during 2023-24, said the survey.

The per capita income for 2024-25 is estimated at Rs 3,09,340 as against Rs 2,78,681 for 2023-24, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Yoon Suk Yeol, Yoon Suk, South Korea President

LIVE news: South Korea court accepts request to release impeached President Yoon from jail

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

Fiscal deficit maintained in FY26, focus on B'luru: CM on Karnataka Budget

Punjab Police

Punjab police foils target killing plot, arrests 3 linked to Babbar Khalsa

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi expresses gratitude to Barbados for conferring 'Honorary Award'

Enforcement Directorate, ED

ED attaches Rs 65 cr assets linked to ex-GM of Sikkim Bank in fraud case

Topics : Economic Survey Maharashtra ajit pawar Maharashtra government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 07 2025 | 12:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayTahawwur Rana Extradition NewsDelhi Weather todayBank Nifty TodayPUBG 3.7 Update TodayApple First Foldable Iphone Launch Date
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon