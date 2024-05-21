Business Standard
Maliwal assault case: Bibhav taken to Mumbai for retrieval of phone data

Kumar is in a five-day police custody in connection with the alleged assault on Maliwal, a Rajya Sabha MP, at the Delhi CM's residence

In a complaint to police, Kumar accused Maliwal of breaching the security of the CM's residence, gained access forcibly and created a ruckus there. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 9:32 PM IST

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar, arrested for allegedly assaulting AAP MP Swati Maliwal, was taken to Mumbai to retreive data from his allegedly formatted phone, police said on Tuesday.
Kumar is in a five-day police custody in connection with the alleged assault on Maliwal, a Rajya Sabha MP, at the Delhi CM's residence.
Police said Kumar had formatted his phone after transferring its data to some person or device in Mumbai.
His mobile phone was seized following his arrest but it was found to have been formatted, they said.
A five-member police team landed at the Mumbai airport around 4.30 pm with Kumar. They took him to many locations, including the place where he stayed before coming to Delhi on May 18.
Kumar's phones, laptop and CCTV recordings have been sent for forensic examination, an officer said.
The officer said as the police custody of Kumar is ending on Thursday, investigators are trying to collect all the evidence related to the case.
Maliwal has alleged that she was assaulted by Kejriwal's personal assistant Kumar when she had gone to meet the CM at his residence on May 13.
On Maliwal's complaint, the police booked Kumar under sections 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint ), 345B (assault or use of criminal force against a woman with the intent to disrobe her), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 509 (insult caused to the modesty of a woman by the use of any words, gestures, or object intending to the do the same) at the Civil Lines police station.
A team led by a female additional DCP-level officer has been investigating the case.
In a complaint to police, Kumar accused Maliwal of breaching the security of the CM's residence, gained access forcibly and created a ruckus there.
When Kumar tried to stop her, she hurled abuses at him with the intent to physically assault him, according to the complaint. Kumar also said in the complaint that Maliwal is trying to falsely implicate him so as to create undue pressure on him.

First Published: May 21 2024 | 9:31 PM IST

