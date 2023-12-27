Mamata 'unlikely' to attend Ram Mandir event, Sharad Pawar 'not invited'

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is unlikely to attend the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya in January, a senior TMC leader said on Wednesday.

According to TMC sources, neither Banerjee nor any representative of the West Bengal government or the party will be present at the programme scheduled on January 22.

"There is no question of Mamata Banerjee or any other representative of the TMC attending the Ram Mandir inauguration at Ayodhya next month. We don't believe in mixing politics with religion," a senior party leader privy to the development told PTI.

The Ram temple will be inaugurated on January 22, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and more than 6,000 people expected to attend the grand "Pran Pratistha" ceremony.

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury has turned down an invitation to attend the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, the party said on Tuesday while underlining its belief that religion is a personal choice.



Sharad Pawar says 'not invited'

NCP president Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said he hasn't been invited to the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya next month and targeted the BJP saying it was difficult to understand whether the party was using the issue for political or commercial purposes.

Don't know if it (BJP) is using the issue for political or commercial purposes. We are happy that the temple is coming up for which many have contributed, Pawar told reporters here.

When asked if he was invited, Pawar replied in the negative.

I visit two-three places of faith that I don't speak about in public. It's a private matter, he said.

Ahead of the January 22 consecration ceremony, PM Modi is scheduled to hold a roadshow and address a public meeting after inaugurating an airport in the temple town of Ayodhya on December 30, officials have said.