Manipur extends Internet suspension till Jun 5 to prevent spread of rumours

Media, students and business communities are facing lots of problems in the absence of Internet services

IANS Imphal
telecom, trai, mobile, data, internet, smarphone, tech, 4g, 5g, tower, spectrum auction

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2023 | 8:43 PM IST
As the sporadic incidents of violence continued in Manipur, the government extended the suspension of Internet services till June 5 to prevent the spread of rumours and videos, photos, and messages, which might affect the law and order situation in the ethnic-violence hit northeastern state.

Commissioner, Home, H. Gyan Prakash, in a fresh notification extending the suspension of Internet services till June 5, said that the Director General of Police, Manipur, reported that there are still reports of incidents like arson of houses and premises.

"There is an apprehension that some anti-social elements might use social media extensively for transmission of images, hate speech and hate video messages inciting the passions of the public, which might have serious repercussions for the law and order situation in the state," the order said.

After the widespread violence broke out on May 3 in 11 of the 16 districts during and after the 'Tribal Solidarity March' called by the All Tribal Students' Union of Manipur to oppose the demand for inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribe category, the Manipur government suspended the Internet to control the situation.

When shortage of various essentials, transport fuel and life-saving drugs, disturbances in banking and ATM facilities shattered the normal life, the Internet suspension for around a month across the mountainous state further added to the problems of the people.

Media, students and business communities are facing lots of problems in the absence of Internet services.

Various organisations, including have been demanding immediate restoration of Internet service in Manipur.

--IANS

sc/pgh

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Manipur internet disruptions

First Published: Jun 01 2023 | 8:43 PM IST

