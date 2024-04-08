Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

India's fuel demand up by 5% y-o-y in FY24, a new financial year record

Fuel demand for FY24 reached a record high of 233.276 million tonnes, up from 223.021 million tonnes the previous year

Photo: Bloomberg

Photo: Bloomberg

Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2024 | 2:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's fuel consumption declined by 0.6 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) in March. However, demand for the 2024 financial year increased by about five per cent, primarily due to higher sales of automotive fuel and naphtha.

Preliminary data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed that the total consumption, a proxy for oil demand, stood at 21.09 million metric tonnes (4.99 million barrels per day) in March. This was a slight decrease from 21.22 million tonnes (5.02 mbpd) recorded in the same period last year.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

However, fuel demand for the financial year ending in March 2024 reached a record high of 233.276 million tonnes (4.67 mbpd), up from 223.021 million tonnes (4.48 mbpd) the previous year. 

Diesel sales, primarily used by trucks and commercial passenger vehicles, increased by 3.1 per cent y-o-y to 8.04 million tonnes in March and was up 4.4 per cent for the previous fiscal year.

Meanwhile, sales of gasoline in March grew by 6.9 per cent y-o-y to 3.32 million tonnes and were up 6.4 per cent for the fiscal year. 

Sales of Bitumen, crucial for road construction, remained largely stable in March but saw a 9.9 per cent rise for the fiscal year.

Sales of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), commonly known as cooking gas, increased by 8.6 per cent to reach 2.61 million tonnes, and naphtha sales saw a significant rise of 5.5 per cent to about 1.19 million tonnes, compared to the same period last March. 

The usage of fuel oil, on the other hand, experienced a decline of 9.7 per cent y-o-y in March and declined by 6.3 per cent for the fiscal year.

Also Read

India squad for SA: Rohit, Surya, Rahul named Tests, T20, ODI captains

Madhya Pradesh Assembly election result 2023: Date, where & where to watch

India vs Australia T20s full schedule, squads, match timing, live streaming

India vs Afghanistan T20s full schedule, match timings, live streaming

World Cup 2026 Qualifier India vs Qatar highlights: India lose 0-3 to Qatar

Mobile wallet payments in India to surpass Rs 531 trn in 2028: GlobalData

Investment bankers lead the charge with Rs 1,000 crore record haul in Q1

Kudos to CBIC for instructions on GST investigations

Statsguru: The private sector investment cycle shows revival signs

India secures second overseas port: Sittwe agreement approved by MEA

Topics : India fuel demand India's fuel demand Fuel demand Fuel

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 08 2024 | 2:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Excise Policy Scam CaseCSK vs KKR Playing 11Lok Sabha Election LiveApple iPad Pro | iPad AirIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon