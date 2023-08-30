Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.02%)
65087.25 + 11.43
Nifty (0.02%)
19347.45 + 4.80
Nifty Smallcap (1.35%)
5599.05 + 74.70
Nifty Midcap (0.73%)
39077.55 + 282.75
Nifty Bank (-0.59%)
44232.60 -262.65
Heatmap

Manipur violence: CBI takes over 27 FIRs, including 19 crimes against women

CBI teams have started questioning the suspects and victims after visiting the crime sites, the report said

Manipur violence: CBI takes over 27 FIRs, including 19 related to crime against women

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2023 | 5:56 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The CBI has taken over the investigation in 27 FIRs lodged in connection with ethnic clashes in Manipur that have claimed more than 160 lives in nearly four months, officials said.
According to the latest data, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has so far registered 27 cases handed over to it by the state police -- 19 cases of crime against women, three related to an armoury loot by a mob, two of murder and one each of rioting and murder, kidnapping and general criminal conspiracy, sources aware of the developments said.
The agency has re-registered these cases but has not made the details public because of the sensitive nature of the situation prevailing in the northeastern state, they said.
CBI teams have started questioning the suspects and victims after visiting the crime sites, the sources added.
The investigation gained momentum after the CBI top brass mobilised a team of 53 officers, including 29 women, drawn from various units of the federal agency across the country to probe the cases, they said.
With the society in Manipur divided on ethnic lines, the CBI is facing the critical task of avoiding allegations of bias during the operation as any involvement of people from one community will result in fingers pointed from the other side, the sources said.

Also Read

SC pulls up Manipur Police over Zero FIR: What is it and how does it work?

As Manipur reels from violence, home minister Shah to visit the state today

Manipur violence: CBI files 6 FIRs, initiates probe into conspiracy

Tribal protest in Manipur turns violent; curfew imposed, internet suspended

Centre to act against Twitter on video of Manipur women being paraded naked

RJD MP Manoj Jha says DU cancelled his lecture planned for Sept 4

HC asks Centre to take action on online drug sale without valid licence

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: All you need to know about the state

Shah Rukh Khan offers prayers at Vaishno Devi ahead of release of Jawan

Rajasthan: Sachin Pilot's chance at CM in the past, says RLP leader Beniwal

They said several of these cases being probed by the CBI may attract provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, which can be probed by an officer of the rank of deputy superintendent of police.
Since the deputy SPs cannot be supervisory officers in such cases, the agency has mobilised one of its its SP-ranked officers to supervise and monitor the investigation, they said.
The team that also includes three DIGs -- Lovely Katiyar, Nirmala Devi and Mohit Gupta -- and Superintendent of Police Rajveer will report to a joint director who is supervising the overall probe, the sources said.
It is understood to be a first-of-its-kind mobilisation where such a large number of women officers have been simultaneously pressed into service, they added.
Two additional superintendents of police and six deputy superintendents of police -- all women -- are also part of the 53-member force, they said.
Besides, 16 inspectors and 10 sub-inspectors will also be part of the team, the sources said.
More than 160 people have been killed and several hundreds injured since ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3, when a "Tribal Solidarity March" was organised in the hill districts to protest against the majority Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.
Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal valley, while tribals, including Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mostly in the hill districts.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Manipur CBI crimes Crime against women

First Published: Aug 30 2023 | 5:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesPAK vs NEP Playing 11Hero Karizma XMR 210 LaunchedLPG Cylinders PriceRaksha Bandhan 2023 WishesApple iPhone 15

Companies News

FirstCry founder Maheshwari probed for alleged $50 million tax evasionWant to buy Ikea products online in Delhi-NCR? Wait will be over in 2024

Election News

ECI team to visit Mizoram to review assembly poll preparednessEX-BRS MLA Aravind Reddy expresses disappointment over ticket distribution

India News

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Top 10 Best Wishes, Quotes and MessagesSurat man arrested for posing as Isro scientist involved in Chandrayaan-3

Economy News

Govt cuts domestic LPG cylinder prices by Rs 200 to fight inflationHaryana's unemployment rate 8.8% till March quarter, state assembly told
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon