EAM Jaishankar meets US NSA Jake Sullivan, discusses bilateral ties

As per a press release by the Ministry of External Affairs, S Jaishankar is visiting the United States of America from December 24 to December 29

jake sullivan with EAM Jaishankar

Jake Sullivan with EAM Jaishankar | Image:X

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with the United States National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan, in Washington, DC, on Thursday.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said that the two leaders held wide-ranging discussions on the progress of the India-US strategic partnership and exchanged views on current regional and global developments.

"Good to meet US NSA @JakeSullivan46 in Washington D.C. this morning. A wide ranging discussion on the progress of India-US strategic partnership. Also exchanged views on current regional and global developments", Jaishankar wrote on X.

As per a press release by the Ministry of External Affairs, S Jaishankar is visiting the United States of America from December 24 to December 29.

 

The External Affairs Minister will meet counterparts to discuss key bilateral, regional and global issues. During the visit, Jaishankar will also chair a conference of the Consul Generals of India in the USA, the MEA noted in its press release.

The visit by the External Affairs Minister comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the US earlier in September and participated in the fourth Quad Leaders' Summit in Wilmington, Delaware.

The US and India have seen frequent high-level interactions.

Earlier on Tuesday, senior diplomats from India and the United States, including Deputy Secretary of State Richard Verma, highlighted the strengthening of bilateral ties between the two countries.

India-US bilateral relations have developed into a "global strategic partnership," based on shared democratic values and increasing convergence of interests on bilateral, regional and global issues.

Regular exchange of high-level political visits has provided sustained momentum to bilateral cooperation, while the wide-ranging and ever-expanding dialogue architecture has established a long-term framework for India-US engagement.

First Published: Dec 27 2024 | 8:59 AM IST

