Wednesday, May 21, 2025 | 12:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Security forces kill 26 maoists in Chhattisgarh's Abujhmad forest

Security forces kill 26 maoists in Chhattisgarh's Abujhmad forest

At least 26 Maoists killed in a joint operation by DRG personnel from Narayanpur, Dantewada, Bijapur, and Kondagaon districts during an encounter in Chhattisgarh's Abujhmad region

army, naxal, Chhattisgarh, bastar, security forces

The exchange of fire broke out during a joint anti-Naxal operation involving the District Reserve Guard (DRG) personnel

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 12:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

At least 26 Maoists were killed in a fierce encounter with security forces in the Abujhmad region of Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district on Tuesday. The exchange of fire broke out during a joint anti-Naxal operation involving the District Reserve Guard (DRG) personnel from Narayanpur, Dantewada, Bijapur, and Kondagaon districts.
 
The encounter began when personnel from the District Reserve Guard (DRG), drawn from four adjoining districts, launched a search operation based on inputs regarding the possible presence of senior Maoist leaders from the Mad division.
 
Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma said, "More than 26 Naxalites, some of them probably top cadres, were killed. One supporter of the police was killed and a police jawan was injured in the action." 
 
 
He added that the "combing operations" are still underway.
 
Security forces came under fire from Naxalites during the operation, prompting retaliatory action.  (With agency inputs)

More From This Section

Rains, New Delhi Rains, Delhi rains

LIVE news updates: Heavy rainfall likely in Mumbai, Bengal today; IMD predicts showers for Delhi

gavel law cases

Use of term 'bouncer' intended to invoke fear, terror in public mind: HC

Arnab Goswami

FIR against Arnab Goswami & Amit Malviya for running false info about Cong

Bengaluru Rain, Bengaluru Rains, waterlogging, Bengaluru Flood

Bengaluru braces for more rain, tech firms switch to work-from-home

Electricity, Energy

Govt trims gas-based power generation capacity to 20.13 GW as of April

Topics : Chhattisgarh Maoists encounter Maoist

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 21 2025 | 12:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayStocks to buy todayBelrise Industries IPOGoogle I/O 2025 HighlightsMaharashtra Class 11th AdmissionQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon