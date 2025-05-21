Security forces kill 26 maoists in Chhattisgarh's Abujhmad forest

At least 26 Maoists were killed in a fierce encounter with security forces in the Abujhmad region of Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district on Tuesday. The exchange of fire broke out during a joint anti-Naxal operation involving the District Reserve Guard (DRG) personnel from Narayanpur, Dantewada, Bijapur, and Kondagaon districts.
The encounter began when personnel from the District Reserve Guard (DRG), drawn from four adjoining districts, launched a search operation based on inputs regarding the possible presence of senior Maoist leaders from the Mad division.
Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma said, "More than 26 Naxalites, some of them probably top cadres, were killed. One supporter of the police was killed and a police jawan was injured in the action."
He added that the "combing operations" are still underway.
Security forces came under fire from Naxalites during the operation, prompting retaliatory action. (With agency inputs)