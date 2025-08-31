Sunday, August 31, 2025 | 06:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Maratha quota stir enters third day as protesters march to Mumbai landmarks

Maratha quota stir enters third day as protesters march to Mumbai landmarks

Jarange, who has been on a hunger strike since Friday, has vowed to stop taking water from Monday as the government has not accepted his demand for an OBC quota for Marathas

maratha, quota, maratha protest

On Sunday, the turnout of protesters in south Mumbai decreased compared to the overwhelming presence on Friday, when thousands arrived from across Maharashtra, bringing traffic to a standstill and occupying platforms at the CSMT station. (File photo)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2025 | 6:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

With the Manoj Jarange-led quota agitation escalating into its third day and an early resolution not in sight, hundreds of Maratha community members have been exploring prominent locations in Mumbai, including Marine Drive, the Gateway of India, and Girgaon sea beach.

On Sunday, the turnout of protesters in south Mumbai decreased compared to the overwhelming presence on Friday, when thousands arrived from across Maharashtra, bringing traffic to a standstill and occupying platforms at the CSMT station.

Jarange, who has been on a hunger strike since Friday, has vowed to stop taking water from Monday as the government has not accepted his demand for an OBC quota for Marathas.

 

After participating in the protests at Azad Maidan, which has become the new nerve centre of the stir, hundreds of protesters visited local landmarks like Marine Drive and Gateway of India on Sunday.

Several ventured near the seashore by jumping the Marine Drive promenade, only to be dispersed by police personnel, while others enjoyed the sea view and captured it on their mobile phones.

Also Read

Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Chandrashekhar

Maratha quota protest: Maha govt open to talks with Jarange, say ministers

Manoj Jarange

Manoj Jarange reaches Mumbai ahead of Maratha quota protest at Azad maidan

Mumbai traffic

Maratha quota protest blocks roads near CSMT, traffic snarls hit Mumbai

linkin park, lollapalooza india 2026

Lollapalooza 2026 tickets sell out in 30 minutes amid Linkin Park buzz

Jet Airways

Jet Airways to transfer Mumbai office lease to Parthos for ₹370 crore

Police personnel made frequent announcements highlighting safety and asked the enthusiastic groups not to venture into the sea at Marine Drive.

Several groups wearing saffron scarves and intermittently raising "Ek Maratha, Lakh Maratha" slogans visited the Gateway of India and the Girgaon seafront. A group of young protesters danced at CSMT in the afternoon.

A day earlier, thousands of Maratha community members camped in the areas surrounding the Azad Maidan. While some of them cooked meals in the parked vehicles, several others bathed in the open.

Many youngsters danced on the road to the beats of 'halgi', a traditional drum.

As the rains took a break, many more people were on the roads outside the iconic Victorian edifices of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), bringing the traffic to a standstill on Saturday morning.

The road outside the Azad Maidan has been closed for traffic, with parked vehicles of his supporters lining both sides.

The groups of protesters shouted slogans, asserting they would not leave until the community was granted reservation in the OBC category in government jobs and education.

Several members had visited the famous Jehangir Art Gallery, about one km away from Azad Maidan, on Saturday. Many visited the Gateway of India and thronged eateries in the area.

According to police, approximately 45,000 protesters travelled to South Mumbai on Friday, and about 30,000 of them stayed back overnight.

The protesters have arrived in the state capital from across Maharashtra -- a significant number of them from the eight districts of Marathwada -- in some 8,000 vehicles, as per police estimates.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

Bihar SIR: 200K pleas for removal and 33K for inclusion in voter list

Pawan Khera, Pawan

Bihar polls: 8.9 million SIR complaints rejected by EC, says Congress

NHPC, Hydro power

Uttarakhand landslide: 19 NHPC workers trapped inside Dhauliganga project

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon

Monsoon to remain vigorous in September after record August rains: IMD

Safeena Husain

Magsaysay Award for 'Educate Girls' marks historic moment for India

Topics : Mumbai Marathas Maratha quota Protest

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 31 2025 | 6:38 PM IST

Explore News

India vs Japan Hockey Asia Cup LiveStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceRIL Group Stock TodayWho is Sheikha MahraUS TariffOTT Releases this WeekUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon