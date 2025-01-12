Business Standard

Home / India News / Massive fire breaks out at chemical plant in Badalpur area of Greater Noida

Massive fire breaks out at chemical plant in Badalpur area of Greater Noida

The fire at the Shri Banke Bihari Chemical Plant on Dujana Road was put out after more than seven hours of intense fire fighting

Fire, faridabad fire

Representative Image (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Noida (UP)
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

A fire broke out following an explosion at a chemical plant in the Badalpur area of Greater Noida early Sunday morning, officials said, adding around two dozen fire tenders were pressed into service.

The fire at the Shri Banke Bihari Chemical Plant on Dujana Road was put out after more than seven hours of intense fire fighting, the officials said, adding no one was injured but the factory has suffered massive damages.

It was not immediately clear what caused the fire.

Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Pradeep Kumar said the blaze broke out around 3 am and the factory workers tried to douse it using the equipment they had at their disposal, but it could not be contained.

 

The workers evacuated the premises and the fire department was informed. A thick column of black smoke, visible from a distance, billowed into the sky from from the factory.

Locals said the fire started following an explosion at the chemical plant.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Shakti Mohan Awasthi, said, "We received information about the fire at the Shri Banke Bihari Chemical Plant on Dujana Road in the Badalpur police station area. We took immediate action and dispatched fire services unit to the site. Over two dozen fire tenders were deployed to put out the blaze."  Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Pradeep Kumar said, "The service control room received information around 3:35 am about a fire in an aromatic oils factory. Considering the expanse of the fire, 17 fire tenders were deployed initially. We also called fire tenders from nearby districts and were able to put off the fire after over seven hours.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 12 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

