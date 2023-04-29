close

MCD lacks comprehensive data on dairy farms, cowsheds, says NGT panel

The proforma should be updated and shared with the State Pollution Control Boards (SPCBs)/ Pollution Control Committees (PCCs) concerned on an annual basis

Press Trust of India New Delhi
National Green Tribunal

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2023 | 4:20 PM IST
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi "lacks comprehensive data" on dairy farms and 'gaushalas' in areas under its jurisdiction, an NGT panel said asking the civic authorities to carry out a complete inventory of the dairy farms by June 30.

The solid-waste monitoring committee of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), which recently held a review meeting, asked the MCD to submit an action plan, including zone-wise details of dairy waste generated in their areas by July 31.

In February, the NGT constituted the committee with Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena as its head. The panel submitted its report on Monday. In its report, the panel said that the NDMC and Delhi Cantonment Board (DCB) informed that there is no dairy functioning in their jurisdictional area.

MCD officials did not respond to the questionnaire sent to them by PTI in this regard.

According to the "Guidelines for Environmental Management of Dairy Farms and Gaushalas" by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), July 2020, local bodies need to carry out inventory of the dairy farms and gaushalas located in their jurisdiction in the modified inventory proforma, the report said.

The proforma should be updated and shared with the State Pollution Control Boards (SPCBs)/ Pollution Control Committees (PCCs) concerned on an annual basis.

"It was observed that MCD lacks comprehensive data on dairy farms and gaushalas and thus should carry out the complete inventory of the dairy farms and gaushalas located in their jurisdiction in the modified inventory proforma of above said guidelines within June 30," read the report issued on April 25.

The MCD was also asked to "submit an action plan, including zone-wise details of the quantum of dairy waste generation, collection, transportation and processing/disposal in Delhi, and timelines for 100% collection, transportation and processing of dairy waste in Delhi along with the responsible officers to the Convenor of the SWMC for Solid Waste Monitoring by 31 July 2023."

In Feburary, the MCD conducted a drive and impounded 1,300 stray cattle and sealed 16 illegal dairies. The civic body had said it asked illegal dairy owners who are running dairies in urbanised areas to remove their dairies from the premises.

The dairies in the urbanised areas cause water pollution as dung and urine of bovines flow into drains.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : National Green Tribunal MCD Dairy farmers

First Published: Apr 29 2023 | 5:01 PM IST

