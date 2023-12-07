Sensex (-0.19%)
69521.69 -132.04
Nifty (-0.17%)
20901.15 -36.55
Nifty Midcap (0.59%)
44495.00 + 262.55
Nifty Smallcap (0.42%)
6772.10 + 28.50
Nifty Bank (0.01%)
46841.40 + 6.85
Heatmap

MCD targets to get 1.5 million properties geo-tagged in next two months

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi said this system will lead to better urban planning, adding that satellite technology and artificial intelligence (AI) will be implemented in the geo-tagging portal

Delhi Mayor, Shelly Oberoi

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 07 2023 | 9:52 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Thursday said the AAP-led MCD has set the ball rolling for creating a "proper database" of property tax records using cutting-edge technology and it aims to get 15 lakh properties geo-tagged in the next two months.
At a press conference held at the Civic Centre here, Oberoi said those who get their properties geo-tagged will get a "rebate".
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
She said the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has already begun the process to geo-tag properties in the city.
"In the last seven days, 20,000 properties have been geo-tagged, and the target is to have 15 lakh properties tagged in the next two months. The priority is to include four lakh non-residential properties," she said.
Oberoi said the MCD aims to achieve this geo-tagging target by January 30 with the help of a mobile application.
"The geo-tagging will generate a unique address, unique code, and the portal will have a proper database of records related to property tax and such tax payers," she told reporters.
The MCD had on Tuesday said it has made geo-tagging of all kinds of properties mandatory to avail of property tax rebate.
The mayor said this system will lead to better urban planning, adding that satellite technology and artificial intelligence (AI) will be implemented in the geo-tagging portal.
Interacting with media persons, Oberoi alleged that in the past 15 years when the BJP led the corporation, there was "never a proper database" maintaining the number of properties in Delhi or house tax payers.
She added that in the next 1-2 years, the MCD plans to "have a system that allows keeping a proper record of those who have paid taxes and those who haven't".
Through this portal, taxpayers can check details related to house tax and related properties and corresponding tax amount with one click. It is a "big drive" of the AAP-led government in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, the mayor said.
Oberoi said such a system is there in Mumbai and Bengaluru.
Leader of House in the MCD Mukesh Goel said the geo-tagging system would let MCD know if a property is residential or commercial.

Also Read

Delhi MCD councillors' allowance hiked from Rs 300 to Rs 25k per meeting

Housing ministry to organise national conclave on urban planning

Delhi's municipal corporation removes 2,181 positions across 14 departments

MCD House adjourned as Congress, BJP members protest over dengue data

TMS Ep477: Urban planning, online gaming, markets, gross gaming revenue

Health ministry body issues alert against adverse reactions of Meftal

122 YouTube-based news channels blocked since Dec 2021: Anurag Thakur

Govt sanctions Rs 626 cr to build strategically important road in Arunachal

Struggling to keep its head above water, Ambattur counts its losses

Threats on Indian Parliament by Pannun taken up with US, Canada: Govt

It will curb "inspector raj" and help boost revenues for the MCD, he told reporters.
According to MCD's statement on Tuesday, if any taxpayer fails to geo-tag their properties by January 31, they will not be able to avail 10 per cent rebate on lump sum advance payment of tax in the next financial year by June 30, it said in a statement.
The MCD has appealed to property owners to complete the process of geo-tagging of their property at the earliest. In case a property has already been geo-tagged by MCD officers, there is no need to further geo-tag it, the statement had said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Delhi-NCR New Delhi

First Published: Dec 07 2023 | 9:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGTA 6 Trailer launchAnimal Movie Box Office Collection Day 5Delhi AQI TodayBihar Board Exam Dates 2024India vs Australia Playing 11Gold-Silver Price TodayCyclone Michaung

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh BaghelAssembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon