Tuesday, April 08, 2025 | 04:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Rahul Gandhi urges President Murmu to protect jobs of sacked WB teachers

Rahul Gandhi urges President Murmu to protect jobs of sacked WB teachers

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi drew attention of President Droupadi Murmu to the plight of the teachers who were selected through 'fair means'

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Gandhi further noted that most of these 'untainted' teachers have served for almost a decade, and terminating them would leave hundreds of thousands of students without enough teachers | (Photo: PTI)

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2025 | 4:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has written to President Droupadi Murmu, seeking her intervention in the matter related to the livelihood of teachers in West Bengal.
 
This comes after the Supreme Court found irregularities in their appointment process. Gandhi asked Murmu to ensure that candidates who were selected through fair means are allowed to continue as school teachers.
 
Earlier today, the apex court put a stay on Calcutta High Court’s order directing an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the West Bengal government’s decision to establish supernumerary posts in the School Service Commission (SSC) recruitment process. 
 
While this decision allows temporary relief to the state administration, which was previously facing scrutiny over alleged irregularities in the appointment of teachers, the ruling has also led to the cancellation of 25,000 appointments of teaching and non-teaching staff in West Bengal.
 

What did Rahul Gandhi say?

In his letter, Gandhi drew attention to the plight of the teachers who were selected through fair means. He wrote, “Any crime committed during recruitment should be condemned, and the perpetrators must be brought to justice.” He added that treating teachers selected through fair means on par with tainted teachers is a serious injustice.

Also Read

Jalandhar blast

LIVE news: Pakistan's ISI behind blast at Punjab BJP leader's residence, says police

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Savarkar remarks case: Court allows Rahul Gandhi's plea for summons trial

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Highlights: Trump has blown the lid off the illusion, India must build resilient economy, says Rahul

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Rahul Gandhi vows to increase reservation cap in Congress ruled Telangana

Rahul Gandhi

'Stock market not for all': Rahul Gandhi after Trump tariffs crash market

 
Gandhi further noted that most of these ‘untainted’ teachers have served for almost a decade, and terminating them would leave hundreds of thousands of students without enough teachers in the classrooms, adding that their dismissal could lead to disruptions in the education system and financial hardship for their families.
 

SSC recruitment controversy

The issue dates back to 2016, when the SSC recruitment process was conducted in West Bengal. According to reports, the state government allegedly created supernumerary posts to accommodate candidates who were appointed through illegal means. What followed was scrutiny and outrage by the public over the legitimacy of the recruitment process.
 
Following the allegations levelled, the Calcutta High Court intervened and directed the CBI to investigate the matter, after concerns were raised regarding large-scale corruption and alleged involvement of state officials in the scam.
 
In April last year, the top court put a stay on the Calcutta High Court’s order directing a CBI inquiry in the matter. The decision came after the state government appealed in the court that such a move would interrupt the administrative functioning.
 
Acknowledging the seriousness of the issue, the Supreme Court ordered a temporary pause on the investigation.  
 
[With inputs from agencies]

More From This Section

Rescuers, debris, bomb blast, bangladesh, dhaka

2008 Jaipur blasts: Four men get life sentence for serial bombings

Lieutenant Colonel Rishabh Sharma

Memorial signboard honouring late Army Officer stolen in Faridabad

Nara Lokesh

Andhra Pradesh to launch LEAP model for education revamp, says Nara Lokesh

National Investigation Agency NIA

NIA searches multiple locations linked with Khalistani terrorist Goldy Brar

S Jaishankar, UAE's Crown Prince, Hamdan bin Mohammed

Jaishankar meets Crown Prince of Dubai Hamdan bin Mohammed in Delhi

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Droupadi Murmu West Bengal Supreme Court BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 08 2025 | 4:46 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold and Silver Rate TodayKKR vs LSG Pitch ReportKKR vs LSG Playing 11Karnataka 2nd PUC Toppers List 2025Repo Rate Cut ExpectationsIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon