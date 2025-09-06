Saturday, September 06, 2025 | 04:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Meghalaya murder: State police chargesheet Sonam Raghuvanshi, 8 others

According to police, Raja Raghuvanshi of Indore, Madhya Pradesh, and his wife Sonam had travelled to Shillong on May 21 before heading to Sohra

Meghalaya Police have filed a chargesheet against eight people, including Sonam, in connection with the sensational murder of her husband, Indore-based businessman Raja Raghuvanshi, during their honeymoon to Sohra in May this year, an officer said.

Police submitted a 790-page chargesheet, supported by material evidence and enclosures, before the court of the Judicial Magistrate First Class, Sohra Sub-Division on Friday, Superintendent of Police, East Khasi Hills district, Vivke Syiem said in a statement.

According to police, Raja Raghuvanshi of Indore, Madhya Pradesh, and his wife Sonam had travelled to Shillong on May 21 before heading to Sohra.

On May 26, the couple were reported missing, prompting a massive search operation by Sohra police, the Special Operations Team (SOT), NDRF, SDRF, trekking groups and local villagers.

 

After days of intensive search, the body of Raja Raghuvanshi was recovered on June 2 from a deep gorge at Arliang Riat Kunongrim, Umblai, near the famous Wei Sawdong falls in Sohra.

A case was registered at Sohra police station under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Taking into account the gravity of the crime, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted, headed by East Khasi Hills SP (City) Herbert Kharkongor, along with other senior officers.

Investigators found that Sonam was in a relationship with Raj Kushwaha.

The duo, along with three hired assailants, allegedly conspired to eliminate Raghuvanshi under the pretext of a honeymoon.

The killing was carried out by Aakash Singh Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan and Anand Kurmi in Sonam's presence at the gorge, police said.

Within a week of the probe, five accused, including Sonam, were traced to Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

Sonam Raghuvanshi, Raj Kushwaha, Akash Singh Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan and Anand Kurmi have been charged under 103(1) (murder), 238 (a) (disappearance of evidence) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, the statement said.

Later, three more accused - Lokendra Tomar, Balla Ahirwar and Shilom James - were arrested from Gwalior, Shadora and Dewas for their alleged role in destroying evidence.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

