Friday, January 09, 2026 | 11:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Land-for-job 'scam': Court orders framing of charges against Lalu, others

Land-for-job 'scam': Court orders framing of charges against Lalu, others

The court framed charges in the case against 41 persons, and discharged 52, which included railway officials

lalu yadav, former bihar cm, rjd leader

The CBI filed charge sheets against Lalu Yadav, his wife and former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi, their son Tejashwi Yadav and others in connection with the alleged scam | Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A Delhi court on Friday ordered framing of charges against RJD chief and former railway minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, his family members and others in the alleged land-for-job scam.

Special Judge Vishal Gogne said Yadav used the railway ministry as his personal fiefdom in order to carry out a criminal enterprise where public employment was used as a bargaining chip to acquire land parcels by the Yadav family in connivance with railway officials and his close aides.

The court framed charges in the case against 41 persons, and discharged 52, which included railway officials.

Earlier, the CBI had submitted a verification report regarding the status of accused persons in the case, saying out of the 103 accused named in its charge sheet, five died.

 

The court has posted the matter for formal framing of charges on January 23.

Also Read

lalu yadav, former bihar cm, rjd leader

Delhi HC seeks CBI reply on Lalu Prasad Yadav's plea in IRCTC scam case

Lalu Prasad Yadav, Lalu Prasad, Lalu

IRCTC scam case: Lalu Yadav moves Delhi HC against framing of charges

Protest, Delhi Protest, Pollution Protest, India Gate Protest

India Gate protest case: Delhi court grants bail to one of the accused

Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra

Nightclub fire: Luthra brothers taken to Goa after court grants remand

Modi, Narendra Modi, Nitish Kumar

Elections 2025: Big wins for BJP, allies across board, opposition decimated

The CBI filed charge sheets against Lalu Yadav, his wife and former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi, their son Tejashwi Yadav and others in connection with the alleged scam.

It alleged that appointments in the Group-D category of the West Central Zone of the Indian Railways based in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, were made during Lalu Yadav's tenure as the railway minister from 2004 to 2009 in return for land parcels gifted or transferred by the recruits in the names of the RJD supremo's family members or associates.

The CBI also claimed that the appointments were made in violation of norms and that the transactions involved benami properties, amounting to criminal misconduct and conspiracy.

The accused have denied the charges, claiming the case is politically motivated.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Bomb threat

Odisha courts on high alert after receiving bomb threat via e-mail

monument

Govt to allow private players to take part in conservation work: Details

Delhi Police

TMC MPs protest outside Home Ministry office over raids on I-PAC, detained

Jana Nayagan

Madras HC directs CBFC to issue censor certificate to Vijay's Jana Nayagan

Ministry of Home Affairs. (File Photo: ANI)

Anand Swaroop appointed special secy at MHA; Anupama Nilekar named NHRC DG

Topics : Lalu Prasad Yadav Scams Delhi court rjd Rabri Devi Tejashwi Yadav

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 09 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayVodafone idea Share NewsIMD Weather Forecast TodayBharat Coking Coal India IPOTrump Mortgage Bonds PurchaseGold and Silver Price Today500% Tariff on IndiaKVS NVS Admit Card 2026Delhi World Book Fair 2026