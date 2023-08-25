Confirmation

Mekedatu balancing reservoir only solution to Cauvery dispute: K'taka DCM

The new reservoir, if built, will provide drinking water to Bengaluru and its neighbouring towns

Cauvery, Kaveri river

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2023 | 8:19 PM IST
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Friday said the Mekedatu balancing reservoir across the Cauvery river near Kanakapura in Ramanagara district is the only solution to the Cauvery water sharing dispute between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.
Speaking to reporters here, he said the problem arose because the Mekedatu reservoir was not built. "The Mekedatu project is the only solution to the problem of Cauvery water sharing between the states of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

We have informed the Supreme Court about this," the Water Resources Minister said. The Cauvery Management Authority has been constituted by the court itself, which is a technical committee. Now they have to focus on the technical aspects, the DCM said.

Making a pitch for the Mekedatu reservoir, he said had it been built, this problem would not have arisen today.
Last year, more than 400 TMC water flowed into the sea and was "wasted". If only a small amount of water had been held at Mekedatu reservoir, this problem would not have arisen, Shivakumar pointed out. We cannot use Mekedatu dam water for irrigation.

We can only use it for drinking purpose. Mekedatu reservoir would have come in very handy during such times of trouble, he said. Shivakumar said there is opposition (from Tamil Nadu) to the Mekedatu issue but all the points have been mentioned in the submission made before the apex court.

He said the state respects the court order but at the same time, it is also bound to protect the interests of the farmers of Karnataka. Shivakumar said Tamil Nadu can use its share of water for any purpose.

However, he said the neighbouring state should also use the water cautiously in this time of distress. Karnataka has been insisting for a balancing reservoir on the river, which Tamil Nadu has been opposing.

The new reservoir, if built, will provide drinking water to Bengaluru and its neighbouring towns.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 25 2023 | 8:19 PM IST

