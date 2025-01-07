Business Standard

Memorial to be set up for former Prez Pranab Mukherjee, daughter thanks PM

Memorial to be set up for former Prez Pranab Mukherjee, daughter thanks PM

The Competent Authority has approved the earmarking of a designated site within the 'Rashtriya Smriti' complex (a part of the Rajghat precinct) for erecting a Samadhi of Late Shri Pranab Mukherjee

Sharmistha Mukherjee

After receiving the letter, Sharmistha Mukherjee sought an appointment with the prime minister to thank him for the honour. | Photo: X

The government has decided to set up a memorial for former president Pranab Mukherjee at the 'Rashtriya Smriti' area complex.

Mukherjee died on August 31, 2020.

Sharmistha Mukherjee, daughter of the former president, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday and thanked him for honouring her father.

"The Competent Authority has approved the earmarking of a designated site within the 'Rashtriya Smriti' complex (a part of the Rajghat precinct) for erecting a Samadhi of Late Shri Pranab Mukherjee, former President of India," the government said in a letter to Sharmistha Mukherjee informing her of the decision.

After receiving the letter, Sharmistha Mukherjee sought an appointment with the prime minister to thank him for the honour. 

 

"Called on Hon'ble PM Narendra Modi ji to express thanks and gratitude from core of my heart for his government's decision to create a memorial for baba. It's more cherished considering that we didn't ask for it.

"Immensely touched by this unexpected but truly gracious gesture by PM," Sharmistha Mukherjee said in a post on X, while sharing her pictures of the meeting with the prime minister.

"Baba used to say that State honours shouldn't be asked for, it should be offered. I'm so grateful that PM Modi did this to honour babas' memory.

"It doesn't affect baba where he is now -- beyond applaud or criticism. But for his daughter, words are not sufficient to express my joy," she also said, while sharing the letter sent by the government.

Jan 07 2025

