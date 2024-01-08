Remarks against PM Modi do not represent views of people: Maldivian govt

Sensex (    %)
                        
Press Trust of India Male
Jan 08 2024

The Maldivian government on Monday informed India's High Commissioner Munu Muhawar that the derogatory remarks made by three now-suspended deputy ministers against Prime Minister Narendra Modi do not represent its views.
The Indian High Commissioner met Dr Ali Naseer Mohamed, the Ambassador-at-Large at the Foreign Ministry, according to the Sun Online.
A top Maldivian government official said that during the meeting, Naseer made it clear that the remarks do not reflect the views of the Maldivian government, and reaffirmed Maldives' continued support for its neighbour, the website reported.
The Maldivian foreign ministry said the government is aware of "derogatory remarks" on social media platforms against foreign leaders and that the personal views do not represent its position.
The meeting came after India summoned Maldivian envoy Ibrahim Shaheeb on Monday to the external affairs ministry and conveyed strong concern over remarks posted on social media against the Prime Minister by a number of ministers of the Maldives.
Malsha Shareef, Mariyam Shiuna and Abdulla Mahzoom Majid three deputy ministers at the Youth Ministry had made derogatory remarks against India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media platform X, in response to a video promoting tourism in Lakshadweep.
The three ministers were suspended on Sunday after the remarks sparked an uproar on Indian social media.
In New Delhi, official sources said the Indian high commission in Male strongly raised the matter with the Maldivian foreign ministry on Sunday.
The disparaging remarks by the ministers have drawn flak in India, with many celebrities urging people on X to explore domestic tourist destinations instead of going to the Maldives.
There were also posts on social media claiming that some Indians are cancelling their scheduled trip to the Maldives following the diplomatic row.
"The government of Maldives is aware of derogatory remarks on social media platforms against foreign leaders and high-ranking individuals. These opinions are personal and do not represent the views of the government of Maldives," the Maldivian foreign ministry said in a statement on Sunday.
Former Maldivian president Ibrahim Mohamed Solih has also condemned the derogatory remarks of the three officials.

"I condemn the use of hateful language against #India by Maldivian government officials on social media. India has always been a good friend to Maldives and we must not allow such callous remarks to negatively impact the age-old friendship between our two countries," Solih posted on X.

