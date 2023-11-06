Several resident welfare associations criticise odd-even scheme in Delhi

Several resident welfare associations in Delhi on Monday criticised the state government's decision to re-introduce the odd-even rule, while many others called for a complete lockdown to combat the rising air pollution.

A network of 2500 RWAs, URJA, called the move a "political gimmick" and said that it does not have a bearing on improving the pollution.

"The odd-even scheme is a political gimmick by the state government which has failed in introducing actionable solutions to this serious issue of pollution in Delhi. We are not happy with this decision," Atul Goel, president, United Residents Joint Action (URJA), said.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Monday announced that the odd-even car rationing scheme will be enforced in the city post Diwali from November 13 to 20 to control air pollution.

A decision on extension of the odd-even scheme will be taken after November 20.

The RWA in north Delhi expressed displeasure over the initiatives taken by the Delhi government to deal with the worsening situation of air pollution.

"The Delhi government has halted several activities under GRAP-IV which will directly impact thousands of workers who were employed at the restricted sites. It will also impact school kids since schools are closed amid the increase in pollution," Ashok Bhasin, president of a north Delhi RWA, said.

However, an RWA in Defence Colony said that the state government should instead impose a more "stern measure" and called for a two-day lockdown to deal with the deteriorating condition of air quality in Delhi.

It said with the festivities around the corner, the state government must act with urgency to ensure that the air quality does not turn even worse.

"The odd-even rule should have been implemented a week ago. The government does not have enough manpower to implement this rule effectively. Therefore, it should take up a stern measure and announce a two-day complete lockdown to prevent the situation from going out of control," Ranjit Singh, president, Defence Colony RWA, said.

Meanwhile, in-person classes in all schools, except for students of grades X and XII preparing for board exams have been suspended by the state government.

Also Read 'Odd-even' scheme back in Delhi from Nov 13 to Nov 20 to curb pollution Delhi's air quality stays 'poor', anti-pollution drive to start today Overcast morning in Delhi with 25.4 deg C minimum temp, air quality drops World Cup: In touch with medical panel - Sri Lanka on Delhi air pollution Hazy Friday morning in Delhi, AQI dips to 'severe' in various parts of city 54th International Film Festival of India to be held from Nov 20 in Goa Mahadev App: Govt didn't receive any letter seeking ban, says Chandrasekhar India, Australia education ministers agree to boost research collaborations 32% families in Delhi planning to burst firecrackers on Diwali: Survey 5.6 magnitude quake strikes Nepal, tremors felt across north India