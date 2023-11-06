close
Several resident welfare associations criticise odd-even scheme in Delhi

The RWA in north Delhi expressed displeasure over the initiatives taken by the Delhi government to deal with the worsening situation of air pollution

air pollution, AQI

It said with the festivities around the corner, the state government must act with urgency to ensure that the air quality does not turn even worse | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 6 2023 | 5:33 PM IST
Several resident welfare associations in Delhi on Monday criticised the state government's decision to re-introduce the odd-even rule, while many others called for a complete lockdown to combat the rising air pollution.
A network of 2500 RWAs, URJA, called the move a "political gimmick" and said that it does not have a bearing on improving the pollution.
"The odd-even scheme is a political gimmick by the state government which has failed in introducing actionable solutions to this serious issue of pollution in Delhi. We are not happy with this decision," Atul Goel, president, United Residents Joint Action (URJA), said.
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Monday announced that the odd-even car rationing scheme will be enforced in the city post Diwali from November 13 to 20 to control air pollution.
A decision on extension of the odd-even scheme will be taken after November 20.
The RWA in north Delhi expressed displeasure over the initiatives taken by the Delhi government to deal with the worsening situation of air pollution.
"The Delhi government has halted several activities under GRAP-IV which will directly impact thousands of workers who were employed at the restricted sites. It will also impact school kids since schools are closed amid the increase in pollution," Ashok Bhasin, president of a north Delhi RWA, said.
However, an RWA in Defence Colony said that the state government should instead impose a more "stern measure" and called for a two-day lockdown to deal with the deteriorating condition of air quality in Delhi.
It said with the festivities around the corner, the state government must act with urgency to ensure that the air quality does not turn even worse.
"The odd-even rule should have been implemented a week ago. The government does not have enough manpower to implement this rule effectively. Therefore, it should take up a stern measure and announce a two-day complete lockdown to prevent the situation from going out of control," Ranjit Singh, president, Defence Colony RWA, said.
Meanwhile, in-person classes in all schools, except for students of grades X and XII preparing for board exams have been suspended by the state government.

Topics : Odd-Even Scheme air pollution in India Delhi Pollution

First Published: Nov 6 2023 | 5:33 PM IST

